The gender distribution of the list showed that, out of the 18 presidential flag bearers, 16 are male (88.9 per cent) and two are female.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has published the final list of presidential candidates and their running mates for the 16 January 2027 general elections.

The ⁠⁠⁠⁠list, signed by the Secretary to the Commission, Rose Oriaran-Anthony, released on Saturday in Abuja, featured candidates sponsored by 18 political parties competing for the office.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The gender distribution of the list showed that, out of the 18 presidential flag bearers, 16 are male (88.9 per cent) and two are female.

NAN also reports that the male contenders on the list include: Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abubakar Atiku of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), and Peter Obi of the Nigerian Democratic Congress (NDC).

Others are: Adewole Adebayo of Social Democratic Party (SDP), Oluseyi Makinde of Allied People's Movement (APM), Donald Duke of People's Redemption Party (PRP), Chibuzor Okereke of Labour Party (LP) and Omoyele Sowore of African Action Congress (AAC).

The only two female presidential candidates, who constitute 11.1 per cent of the number, are: Okwori Fredrick of the National Democratic Party (NDP) and Esther Okereke of the National Redemption Party (NRM).

The gender statistics for the vice-presidential candidates also show that 14 running mates are male (77.8 per cent), while only 4 are female (22.2 per cent).

The female vice-presidential candidates are: Ofordile Egobia (APP), Usaku Abubakar (DLA), Bintu Konto (LP), and Patience Ndidi (YPP).

NAN reports that the commission also released the final list of candidates for the Senate and the House of Representatives.

PRESIDENTIAL AND NATIONAL ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS FOR JAN. 2027 - PRESIDENTIAL

FINAL LIST OF CANDIDATES

Source: INEC

SNPARTYSTATEPOSITIONNAME OF CANDIDATEPWDAGEGENDERQUALIFICATION(S)REMARKS

1AANIGERIAPresidentialRUFAI ADEKUNLE OMO-AJENone71MFLSC WAEC

AANIGERIAVice-PresidentialSHEHU HUSSAININone56MFSLC G.S.S, Yabo F.C.E Zaria

2ADPNIGERIAPresidentialABBAS-BIN ALIYUNone44MFSLC SSCE BSC

ADPNIGERIAVice-PresidentialIKE CHINAZAMNone50MFSLC SSCE BNG

3APPNIGERIAPresidentialYUSUF KABIRUNone54MFSLC SSCE NATIONAL DIPLOMA

APPNIGERIAVice-PresidentialOFORDILE PEACE EGOBIANone47FSSCE

4AACNIGERIAPresidentialSOWORE OMOYELENone55MFSLC WAEC MASTERS DEGREE

AACNIGERIAVice-PresidentialMAGASHI HARUNA GARBANone49MFSLC WAEC LLB

5ADCNIGERIAPresidentialABUBAKAR ATIKUNone79MF.S.L.C. WASC MA. (INT. RELATIONS

ADCNIGERIAVice-PresidentialAMAECHI CHIBUIKE ROTIMINone61MFSLC WAEC B.A. ENGLISH STUDIES

6APCNIGERIAPresidentialTINUBU BOLA AHMEDNone74MB.Sc

APCNIGERIAVice-PresidentialSHETTIMA KASHIMNone59MFSLC GENERAL CERTIFICATE OF EDUCATION B.Sc

7APMNIGERIAPresidentialMAKINDE OLUSEYI ABIODUNNone58MBISHOP PHILIPS ACADEMY IBADAN UNIVERSITY OF LAGOS, AKOKA

APMNIGERIAVice-PresidentialMUSA LAWAL DAURANone73MFSLC GCE B.A (HONS) ABU ZARIA

8BPNIGERIAPresidentialADENUGA SUNDAYNone52MFSLC SSCE Masters

BPNIGERIAVice-PresidentialMUSTAPHA USMAN TURAKINone40MFSLC NABTEB DIPLOMA

9DLANIGERIAPresidentialADEBISI MOSES OLUSOJINone35MFSLC SSCE BSC

DLANIGERIAVice-PresidentialABUBAKAR NAFISAT USAKUNone35FFSLC SSCE BSC

10LPNIGERIAPresidentialOKEREKE SUNDAY CHIBUZONone43MFSLC NABTEC Ph.D., MLS (Distinction), MSC (Distinction) & BSC (Hons) (Nig)

LPNIGERIAVice-PresidentialKONTO HAJJA BINTUNone54FFSLC WAEC MPH; BSC (Hons) Health Education & Certificate in General Nursing

11NDPNIGERIAPresidentialOKWORI ADA ELIZABETH FREDRICKNone48FFSLC SSCE HND ACCOUNTANCY

NDPNIGERIAVice-PresidentialCHUKWUEMEKA UCHENNA ANTHONYNone48MFSLC SSCE L.L.B

12NRMNIGERIAPresidentialOKEREKE NKEM ESTHERNone43FFSLC SSCE Bsc, MSC, Phd

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

NRMNIGERIAVice-PresidentialSULAIMAN NASIR MUHAMMEDNone35MFSLC SSCE

13NDCNIGERIAPresidentialOBI PETER GREGORYNone65MST. AUGUSTINE'S PRIMARY SCHOOL, ANAMBRA, CHRIST THE KING COLLEGE (C.K.C), WASC, UNN, B.A.

NDCNIGERIAVice-PresidentialMUSA MOHAMMED RABIU KWANKWASONone69MFSLC TTC CRAFT TRAINING CERT., OND, HND, PGD, M.SC, PH.D

14PDPNIGERIAPresidentialONOR SANDY OJANGNone60MFSLC W.A.S.C. PH.D

PDPNIGERIAVice-PresidentialUMARU BABANGIDANone61MFSLC W.A.S.C. DIPLOMA

15PRPNIGERIAPresidentialDUKE DONALDNone64MFSLC WASC LLB

PRPNIGERIAVice-PresidentialRABIU KABIRUNone80MFLSC GRADE II B.A

16SDPNIGERIAPresidentialADEBAYO ADEWOLE EBENEZERNone54MFSLC WASCE LLB

SDPNIGERIAVice-PresidentialBUGAJE USMAN MUHAMMEDNone74MFSLC SSCE PHD

17YPPNIGERIAPresidentialAGADA PETER ADANone54MWAEC BSc, & MBA

YPPNIGERIAVice-PresidentialKEY PATIENCE NDIDINone52FWAEC BSc. & MBA

18ZLPNIGERIAPresidentialNWANYANWU DANIEL DABERECHUKWUNone66MFSLC WAEC LLB, LLM

ZLPNIGERIAVice-PresidentialHASSAN KHALIDNone37MFSLC SSCE PGD