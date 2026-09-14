Nigeria: Abi, Araga Evicted From BBNaija Season 11

With Abi and Araga now out of the competition, 14 housemates remain in the race for the grand prize.

Big Brother Naija Season 11 housemates Abisola "Abi" Ayoola and Oluwaseyifunmi "Araga" Sosanya have been evicted from the reality show.

The duo were evicted on Sunday, during the Week 7 live eviction show hosted by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu.

Their exits bring the housemates to 14, following the earlier disqualification of Whitney "Nomy" Chukwu.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Abi, 25, a model and chef from Osun State and Lagos, had been one of the more prominent housemates in the season.

She won the Head of House title in Weeks 4 and 6, becoming the first female housemate to win the position twice this season.

She was also named the Most Influential Player after Week 4.

Araga, 29, a fashion model from Ogun State, was also a notable presence in the house and was involved in several storylines during the season, including his relationship with the previously evicted housemate Goddessa.

Backstory

The pair were among the housemates placed up for eviction following a nomination twist introduced in Week 7.

As part of the twist, the housemates were required to search the house for 14 red envelopes, with one containing the word "SAFE" while the others contained "GOTCHA".

Keivo found the envelope containing the immunity card, while Head of House Tram subsequently used his veto to confirm Keivo's safety.

This left the other eligible housemates exposed to the public vote.

The nominees were Abi, Aikou, Araga, Barry, Bells, Bluethopia, Chimsom Chuka, Flora, Oyin, Ricky, Sheba, Temi Nkem and Yusuf.

The eviction came after a turbulent week in the house, during which Nomy became the first housemate to be disqualified from the season.

Nomy was removed on Monday, 7 September, after repeatedly violating Big Brother's rules while serving as the Benchwarmer.

Tram subsequently won the Week 7 Head of House challenge, securing his first HoH victory of the season, with Flora joining him in the loft.

The housemates also lost their weekly wager, while Keivo won Friday's Arena Games.

Season 11, themed "Show Ya Sef", premiered on 26 July, with 24 housemates competing for a ₦160 million grand prize, the biggest prize in the history of the Nigerian reality show.

With Abi and Araga now out of the competition, 14 housemates remain in the race for the grand prize.