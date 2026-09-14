Nigeria: CAF Inter-Club Competitions - Rivers United, Shooting Stars Crash Out, El-Kanemi Progress

Nigeria suffered mixed fortunes in the CAF inter-club competitions on Sunday, with Rivers United and Shooting Stars eliminated. At the same time, El-Kanemi Warriors advanced to the second preliminary round of the Confederation Cup.

Nigeria's representatives endured contrasting fortunes in the CAF inter-club competitions on Sunday as Rivers United and Shooting Stars crashed out. At the same time, El-Kanemi Warriors progressed to the second preliminary round of the Confederation Cup.

El-Kanemi survived a scare in Bissau, losing 1-0 to UDIB but advancing 3-1 on aggregate after winning the first leg 3-0 last weekend.

The Maiduguri-based club will now face Moroccan giants Raja Casablanca in the second preliminary round.

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The first leg is scheduled for the Remo Stars Sports Complex in Ikenne between 16 and 18, with the return fixture in Casablanca between 23 and 25 October.

The winner of the tie will advance to the Confederation Cup group stage.

Shooting Stars bow out

Shooting Stars suffered a painful exit after losing 2-0 to CS Sfaxien in Tunisia.

The Oluyole Warriors had taken a 1-0 advantage from the first leg in Abeokuta, but goals from the Tunisian side overturned the deficit, sending them out 2-1 on aggregate.

The defeat ends Shooting Stars' return to continental football after more than two decades.

Rivers United eliminated

Rivers United also failed to progress in the Champions League after drawing 2-2 with San Pedro of Côte d'Ivoire in Uyo.

Finidi George's side fell two goals behind but fought back to level the match at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium.

However, the comeback was not enough.

The tie ended 3-3 on aggregate after the first leg had finished 1-1 in Côte d'Ivoire, with San Pedro advancing on the away-goals rule.

The result denies Rivers United a return to the Champions League group stage after they reached that stage last season.

Rangers advance

Nigeria's remaining Champions League representative, Rangers International, secured their place in the second preliminary round after overcoming Beninese side Sobemap FC 5-4 on penalties in Lomé on Friday.

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The second leg ended 1-1 after regulation time, leaving the aggregate score tied at 2-2.

Rangers held their nerve in the shootout to advance and will now face Algerian giants MC Alger in the next round.

The tie represents another hurdle for Rangers, with a place in the lucrative Champions League group stage at stake.

With two Nigerian clubs already eliminated, El-Kanemi and Rangers now carry the country's remaining hopes in the two CAF competitions.