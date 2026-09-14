Nigeria: 'How I Made $700 From Posting My 8-Year-Old Daughter's Pornographic Video' - Woman

PREMIUM TIMES previously reported that the police in Anambra State arrested Mrs Onyeanusia on Friday in connection with the incident.

Anulika Onyeanusia, the 36-year-old woman arrested for using a sex toy on her underage daughter, has admitted that she earned $700 from posting her children's pornographic video on social media.

PREMIUM TIMES previously reported that the police in Anambra State arrested Mrs Onyeanusia on Friday in connection with the incident.

The suspect, according to the police, was being investigated for child pornography.

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The couple lives in Onitsha, where police operatives recovered sex toys and other unnamed items from the suspect that would assist in the ongoing investigation.

Police said they also rescued four children, aged two, three, six and nine years from the suspect.

This newspaper had reported that the suspect's husband, Ikechukwu Onyeanusia, said he was unaware that his wife was sexually molesting their children.

$700 earning

During interrogations in what appeared to be a police facility, Mrs Onyeanusia said the highest money she had earned from posting her daughter's pornographic video clips was $700 only.

She also confirmed that the daughter was eight.

PREMIUM TIMES confirmed that a popular Anambra-based comedian and content creator, Valentine Obinwanne, was the one interrogating the suspect.

The suspect claimed she initially sent her daughter's pornographic video to a "whiteman" via WhatsApp, who subsequently sent her money in dollars.

When asked how much she received from the white man, she responded: "Sometimes, he gave me $300. Sometimes he gave me $400."

"So because of $300, (and) $400, that's why you have to mess up your child to please that man?" Mr Obinwanne, popularly known as Onye Obodo, asked.

The content creator told the suspect that he was at the police facility to condemn her for her actions.

'I am not the only one doing this'

Amid condemnation from people at the facility, Mrs Onyeanusia then claimed that she had seen many Nigerian women engaging in similar acts on social media.

"There's one lady who also posted two of her children's (pornographic videos) on our platform.

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"I am not the only one doing this," she said.

Police investigators then informed her that she would help identify others who engage in the act.

"I don't know all of them," she responded.

'Forgive me, it's the handiwork of the devil'

Mrs Onyeanusia confirmed that her husband was unaware of her social media activities.

The suspect then asked for forgiveness, vowing not to engage in a similar act again.

"Please, forgive me. It's the devil's handiwork," she pleaded.