Nigeria: Zamfara, UN Deepen Partnership On Sustainable Development

The Zamfara State Government and the United Nations have renewed their commitment to strengthening cooperation on sustainable development and improving the lives of residents.

The commitment was made during a high-level strategic engagement on the Zamfara-UN partnership held on September 2, 2026, at the United Nations House in Abuja.

The meeting brought together senior officials of the state government and the UN to explore ways of strengthening coordination and developing sustainable partnerships around Zamfara's development priorities.

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The Zamfara delegation was led by the Commissioner for Finance, Muhammad Bello Auta, while the UN delegation was led by the UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator, Muhammed M. M. Fall.

The engagement followed a visit to Zamfara by the United Nations Deputy Secretary-General, Amina J. Mohammed, in April 2026.

The meeting reviewed existing areas of cooperation and identified opportunities for deeper collaboration on development programmes aimed at addressing the needs of residents.

The state government said the engagement was in line with Governor Dauda Lawal's commitment to strategic governance, partnerships and sustainable development.

It said the administration would continue to work with development organisations and other stakeholders to support its development priorities and improve the well-being of citizens.

Other members of the Zamfara delegation were the Commissioner for Budget and Planning, Prof. Yahaya Zakari; the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Dr Abdul'aziz Sani, SAN, who also served as secretary to the delegation; and the Permanent Secretary, Multilateral and Donor Agencies, Sa'adatu Abdu Gusau.

Directors and other officials from relevant ministries, departments and agencies also participated in the meeting.

The state government said it remained committed to strengthening coordination with the UN and other development partners to achieve sustainable development outcomes across Zamfara.