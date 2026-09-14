Nigeria: Railway Project - Govt Yet to Compensate Us 4 Months After Ruling - Kano Landowners

Landowners in Kuyan ta Inna community of Kano have accused the Federal Ministry of Transportation of refusing to comply with two separate court judgments ordering compensation for plots taken over by a railway project.

In April last year, a Kano High Court stopped railway construction on the disputed land and ruled that the Federal Government must compensate affected residents before proceeding.

Four months ago also, another court reaffirmed the earlier judgment after striking out the defendants' prayers, insisting that the ministry had no right to continue work without settling the landowners.

But nearly four months after the second ruling, residents say the ministry has neither paid them nor reached out to fulfil its obligations.

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Speaking on behalf of the landowners, Isah Jibril Kaci Kasa, said the community feels cheated.

"If government takes land worth ten million naira and gives you a replacement plot worth one or two million, that is injustice. People are becoming more aware and will not accept such arrangements," he told Daily Trust.

Kaci Kasa, who is also the Chairman of the Kano Property Agents Development Association (KPADA), explained that while the Kano State governor offered alternative plots as a gesture of goodwill, the Federal Ministry was responsible for compensation.

He alleged that residents were pressured to submit original documents under military supervision, with threats of force if they resisted.

"It felt like coercion. Soldiers were brought in to intimidate us. That is why we went to court," he said.

The landowners insist they will not collect the replacement plots until compensation is paid, warning that the Federal Government must honour its commitments.

"Our prayer is simple: let them release the money they promised. Even if it is not the full value, at least something should be given. Otherwise, this injustice will continue," Kaci Kasa added.

Community members also expressed frustration that land values have risen sharply since the dispute began.

"When this issue started, plots were worth about two million. Now they are seven or eight million. The longer they delay, the more we lose," one resident said.

When contacted, however, the ministry said it is not aware of the issue but promised to investigate it.

The Director of Press at the Federal Ministry of Transportation, Muhammad Tahir Zakari, told our reporter that he is not abreast of the latest developments about the compensation issue.

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He however promised to get back immediately he found out about it.