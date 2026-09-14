Nigeria: We Must Create Opportunities for More African Entrepreneurs Like Dangote - Govt

The Federal Government has called for the creation of an enabling environment that will allow more African entrepreneurs to build businesses at the scale achieved by Aliko Dangote, saying the continent must move from being a consumer of global resources to a producer and owner of wealth.

Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Taiwo Oyedele, made the call alongside other African leaders at the closing of the 2026 Aliko Dangote Foundation Africa Diaspora Leadership Programme Young Global Leaders Convening in Lagos.

The four-day programme, themed "Building Africa at Scale," brought together young leaders from Africa and the diaspora and exposed them to Nigeria's industrial, financial, technological and creative sectors.

Oyedele described Dangote as "a fighter," saying his experience working closely with the industrialist changed his understanding of the challenges involved in executing major investments.

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"Until I got close to him, I saw that he was stressed more than the rest of us. But he would never give up," he said.

He added: "What if we create the right conditions so that he will be less stressed, so that other people will be encouraged to do the same thing?"

According to Oyedele, government's primary responsibility is to create the right policy environment for private capital to drive innovation, create jobs and provide viable infrastructure.

He also said Africa must overcome the negative perceptions that impose what he described as a "stereotype tax", "narrative cost" and "prejudice premium" on the continent.

Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, Amina Mohammed, urged young African leaders to move beyond seeking representation in global institutions and focus on acquiring the power to shape decisions.

"We can no longer be the people that are profited from. You have to own what it is that is your power," she said.

Mohammed said Africans must strengthen institutions and use the continent's collective economic and political weight to influence global decisions, including emerging areas such as artificial intelligence.

Former Afreximbank President, Prof Benedict Oramah, said the Dangote Petroleum Refinery had demonstrated that Africans could execute complex industrial projects at global scale.

"The greatest thing that the Dangote Refinery has done and will do for us is our ability to take back our minds," he said.

Oramah, however, said Africa must go beyond isolated success stories by developing manufacturing capacity and ensuring its financial institutions support long-term productive investments.

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Chief Executive of Rwanda Development Board, Jean Guy Afrika, said Africa must build systems that allow ordinary investors to succeed, rather than relying on exceptional individuals.

He said policy predictability, sanctity of contracts, institutional accountability and investable projects were critical to attracting investment.

Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, said Africa must also take control of its cultural narrative and use the creative economy to generate jobs and global influence.

Dangote urged the young leaders to turn the lessons from Lagos into action.

"What you have seen in Lagos is that Africa's challenge is not a shortage of ideas or ambition. It is turning ambition into institutions, productive capacity and lasting value," he said.

Managing Director of Aliko Dangote Foundation, Zouera Youssoufou, said the Foundation had supported African Young Global Leaders for 15 years to expand the continent's representation and influence in global leadership networks.

She said the Foundation wanted participants to leave Lagos convinced that they too could build transformative enterprises and contribute to building the "New Africa."