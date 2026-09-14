Nigeria: Govt Backs Nigerian Youth Innovation After Stockholm Water Contest

Federal Government has commended the young Nigerian innovators who participated in the 2026 Stockholm Junior Water Prize, SJWP, International Final held in Stockholm as part of World Water Week, saying they demonstrated creativity, scientific curiosity and commitment to developing solutions to real-world challenges.

Ambassador to Sweden, Mrs Lola Akande, who received Nigeria's National Finalist, Mr Chiedu Richards, and members of the Nigerian delegation who participated in the SJWP International Final, particularly congratulated Richards, whose project, "Self-healing Intelligent Biofilter Water Purification System," was recognised among the outstanding initiatives presented at the international competition.

SJWP is an international competition for young people who develop innovative solutions to water-related challenges. National finalists from participating countries travel to Stockholm to present their projects before an international jury as part of World Water Week.

The innovative project, jointly developed by two students from Prime Seed of Abraham High School, Ibusa, Delta State, explores the use of beneficial bacteria isolated from fermented oil beans to develop a biofilm capable of removing heavy metals and organic compounds from contaminated water. The system is designed to replenish and heal itself, offering a potentially sustainable approach to water purification.

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Akande noted that although Nigeria did not emerge as the overall winner, the recognition received by the project was a testament to the ingenuity and potential of Nigerian youth.

She encouraged the students to view the experience as a beginning, urging them to continue asking questions, experimenting and developing solutions that can make a meaningful difference in their communities and beyond.

Emphasising the importance of creating opportunities for young people to develop their talents and contribute to national development, she encouraged collaboration with Nigerian universities, research institutions, government agencies and the private sector to support further research, testing and refinement of the innovation.

She also highlighted the relevance of the project to Nigeria's development priorities, particularly the need to expand access to safe and clean water and promote sustainable water management. In this regard, the Ambassador underscored that supporting young Nigerians in science, technology, research and innovation is consistent with the Renewed Hope Agenda of the administration of President Bola Tinubu, and reaffirmed the Embassy's commitment to initiatives that promote youth development and innovation.

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Akande presented Richards with a gift and a Letter of Commendation in recognition of his outstanding achievement and for representing Nigeria with distinction at the international competition. She also commended his school, teachers, parents and other stakeholders whose support contributed to his success.