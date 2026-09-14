Nigeria: Army Denies Abduction of Islamic Clerics From Senator Yari's Residence

Senator Yari, who was recently reappointed as the coordinator of Mr Tinubu's re-election campaign, has not publicly commented on the matter.

The Nigerian Army has debunked reports that some Islamic clerics were abducted from the residence of Senator Abdul'aziz Yari in Talata Mafara Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

This is contained in a statement by Olaniyi Osoba, the spokesperson for Operation Fasan Yanma, a joint task force in the North-west.

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Mr Osoba said the army's attention was drawn to what he described as the "misleading report" which has gone viral on social media.

"We wish to categorically refute the claim and set the record straight that no cleric was abducted at Senator Yari's residence," he stated. "The narrative that the abduction took place at the Senator's residence in Talata Mafara is entirely false."

PREMIUM TIMES reported that six imams were abducted in Zamfara State on Sunday. Police spokesperson in the state, Yazid Abubakar confirmed this in a statement, explaining that their vehicle was intercepted by the suspected terrorists along Dakko-Damri feeder road in Bakura LGA.

Mr Abubakar added that the police were searching for the victims.

Sahara Reporters earlier reported that five clerics were abducted after attending a prayer session for reelection of President Bola Tinubu at Senator Yari's house.

However, the police spokesperson did not clarify what the clerics were traveling for.

Army's account

The army gave a different account of the incident.

"Intelligence reports confirm that some persons were abducted while traveling from Sububu forest axis within Bakura Local Government Area en route to Talata Mafara," Mr Osoba said.

He added that a joint rescue operation involving troops and "sister security agencies" and also aided by local intelligence, has been launched

He advised members of the public to "disregard sensationalized narratives and unverified information capable of creating unnecessary panic or compromising ongoing tactical operations."

He also urged the public to be calm and vigilant while providing security forces with intelligence to aid the rescue efforts.

Senator Yari, who was recently reappointed as the coordinator of Mr Tinubu's re-election campaign, has not publicly commented on the matter.