Nigeria: NARD Backs Lasuth Doctors' Strike, Urges Lagos Govt to Resolve Dispute

NARD noted that the unresolved welfare concerns had disrupted medical services at the tertiary hospital.

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has backed the ongoing strike by resident doctors at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH).

NARD in a press release issued on 12 September and signed by its President, Mohammad Suleiman, called on Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the Lagos State Ministry of Health to intervene.

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NARD said it is in "full solidarity" with the Association of Resident Doctors, Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH-ARD), and supported its demands.

It noted that the unresolved welfare concerns had disrupted medical services at the tertiary hospital.

It called on the state government to address the doctors' grievances and "avert a prolonged crisis" that could affect healthcare delivery in Lagos.

Doctors' demands

According to NARD, the unresolved issues include the non-payment of specialist allowance for Grade Level 14 resident doctors, also known as Senior Registrars 1 (SR1).

The association also cited outstanding salary shortfalls and advancement arrears, as well as 25 months of arrears arising from the delayed implementation of the revised Professional Allowance Table.

NARD further raised concerns about discrepancies in recent salary payments, calling for the immediate release of full salary breakdowns to ensure transparency.

The association said, the concerns persisted despite previous acknowledgements and agreements with the state government.

"Our colleagues at LASUTH have shown immense patience and dedication, but the persistent failure to honour agreements leaves them with no choice," NARD said.

It urged the government to meet the demands and restore normal medical operations.

Background

The latest strike followed earlier disagreements between LASUTH resident doctors and the Lagos State government over welfare and remuneration.

LASUTH-ARD had embarked on a three-day warning strike from 15 to 17 June 2026, citing concerns including the implementation of the Professional Allowance Table, payment of specialist allowance to Grade Level 14 resident doctors, salary shortfalls and advancement arrears.

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The doctors also demanded the resumption of construction of resident doctors' quarters within LASUTH.

Following the warning strike, the doctors said several meetings were held with government officials, with assurances that the specialist allowance for SR1 doctors would be incorporated into the Professional Allowance Table.

LASUTH-ARD also said the issue was discussed with Governor Sanwo-Olu during a meeting on 17 July.

However, the doctors later said the specialist allowance was not reflected in the August salaries of affected members, prompting further disagreement with the government.

In August, LASUTH-ARD gave the Lagos State government a seven-day ultimatum to resolve the issues, warning that failure to do so could lead to further industrial action.

The association demanded the implementation and payment of the specialist allowance, payment of outstanding arrears and settlement of salary shortfalls and advancement arrears.

NARD warns against escalation

NARD said the Lagos State government must treat the industrial action with urgency to prevent further escalation.

The association called on Governor Sanwo-Olu and the state Ministry of Health to intervene directly and resolve the outstanding issues.

It said continued delays could threaten patient care and stability in the state's health system.

"NARD stands shoulder-to-shoulder with LASUTH-ARD until the issue is fully resolved," the association said.

The doctors' association urged the government to address the grievances and restore normal medical operations across the health system.