Nigeria: Bamanga Tukur - Adamawa Governor Declares Monday Work-Free Day

The declaration is part of a three-day state mourning period enacted by the Adamawa State Government as a mark of honour for Mr Tukur

Following the passing of former national chairman of the People Democratic Party (PDP) and presidential aspirant in the Third Republic, Bamanga Tukur, the Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, has declared Monday, 14 September, a work-free day in the state.

The declaration was conveyed in a statement released on Sunday by the governor's spokesperson, Humwashi Wonosikou.

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According to the statement, the work-free day is intended to allow citizens across the state to pay their final respects, participate in mourning activities, and reflect on the life and enduring legacies of the late politician.

According to the statement, the declaration is part of an official three-day state mourning period enacted by the Adamawa State Government as a mark of honour for the deceased.

It directed all national and state flags across public institutions and government facilities in Adamawa to be flown at half-mast throughout the mourning period.

According to the statement, Governor Fintiri highlighted that the state government's tribute recognises the elder statesman's historic service, noting his monumental role in the growth and political evolution of both Adamawa State and the country at large.

While civic and administrative activities remain paused for the day, the governor clarified that essential service providers are required to remain operational to ensure public welfare is maintained.

Mr Fintiri urged residents, religious bodies, and community leaders to use the work-free day for solemn prayers for the repose of the late leader's soul, asking God to grant his family, friends, and the people of the state the fortitude to endure the loss.

The state tribute followed his death on Saturday in Abuja at the age of 90--just three days of his 91st birthday.

He was laid to rest on Sunday, September 13, in Yola, following traditional Islamic burial rites (Janazah) held at the Lamido's Palace.

Born on September 15, 1935, Mr Tukur was one of Nigeria's public servants, business executives, and political figures.

He rose to prominent public visibility as the General Manager and Chief Executive of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) between 1975 and 1982, where he was reportedly credited with modernising port infrastructure and clearing severe shipping congestions.

In October 1983, during Nigeria's Second Republic, Mr Tukur was elected Governor of the defunct Gongola State--a present-day Adamawa and Taraba states.

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He later served as the Minister of Industries from 1993 to 1995 under the military administration of Sani Abacha.

Mr Tukur served as the National Chairman of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from March 2012 to January 2014 during the administration of President Goodluck Jonathan.