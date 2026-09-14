Nigeria: Ondo Tragedy - Police Arrest Suspect Over Poisonous Drinks That Allegedly Killed 29 People

The police said the suspect, Oloruntoba Babatunde, a.k.a. "Meko," is currently assisting the Force in the investigations.

The Ondo State Police Command says it has successfully contained the situation arising from reported cases of sudden and unnatural death of some people in Araromi-Obu, Odigbo Local Government Area of the state.

It also confirmed the arrest of one Oloruntoba Babatunde, a.k.a. "Meko," suspected to be involved in the production of the substances, which allegedly killed 29 people and is currently assisting the Force in the investigations.

The command's spokesperson, Abayomi Jimoh, disclosed these in a statement in Akure, the state capital, on Sunday.

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The incident resulted in the death of 29 persons, with several others still hospitalised.

According to Mr Jimoh, substances suspected to be methanol were also recovered and have been subjected to further investigation and necessary forensic examination to establish their exact composition and determine any possible link to the reported deaths.

"The police have commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the deaths, while the bodies of the deceased are undergoing the necessary medical and forensic procedures," Mr Jimoh said in a statement on Sunday.

"The outcome of the ongoing post-mortem examinations is expected to provide further medical evidence regarding the actual causes of the deaths. In the meantime, health officials have intensified medical intervention, with a significant number of youths from the affected community taken to the Odigbo Local Government medical facility for medical assessment, testing and treatment."

The police, he added, have commenced an extensive enforcement operation under the relevant provisions of the Liquor Act, particularly targeting the sale and consumption of dangerous and potentially life-threatening alcoholic drinks and concoctions.

Mr Jimoh said the enforcement operation, conducted across Ore and Odigbo, followed the sudden and unexplained deaths in the area due to the consumption of the drinks.

He said: "During the operation, fourteen suspects, comprising alleged sellers and consumers of the drinks and concoctions, were arrested at different locations. The suspects are Ayemobola Abayomi (M), Ebeyilo Oyekan (M), Fadeyi Folake (F), Febisola Solomon (F), Olamojiba Akinyosoye (F), Julius Ogeichi (F), Seyifunmi Aduke (F), Adesanmi Toyin (F), Oluwoye Amaka (F), Adeyayi Ojo (M), Adebayo Olaniyi (M), Raphael Emeka (M), Adenuga Oluwaseun (M), and Adediwura Godwin (F).

"The case has been transferred to the State CID, Akure, for discreet and comprehensive investigation. A team of detectives was also at Araromi-Obu on 12 September 2026 to advance investigative activities and gather further evidence.

"The Command is thoroughly investigating every relevant lead, including the source, production, composition, distribution and consumption of the suspected substances, as well as their possible connection with the reported deaths.

"The suspects remain in Police custody while investigations continue and will be charged in court accordingly upon the conclusion of the investigation and in line with applicable laws."

He stressed the command's commitment to protecting lives and to preventing the circulation and consumption of substances that endanger public health and safety.

He said the Commissioner of Police, Felix Ohagwu, has consequently directed sustained enforcement against the production, distribution and sale of unapproved, adulterated or otherwise dangerous alcoholic substances across the State.

"The Command therefore advises members of the public to exercise extreme caution and refrain from consuming locally produced, unlabelled or suspicious alcoholic drinks and herbal concoctions, particularly products whose contents, source or safety cannot be verified. Members of the public are equally encouraged to promptly report the production, sale or circulation of suspected harmful substances to the nearest Police station or through the Command's official communication channels," he added.

The Ondo State Commissioner for Health, Banji Ajaka, said the current line list contains 60 suspected cases, and that 29 have unfortunately died; three persons are on admission. At the same time, the remaining 27 are under observation.

"This represents a provisional case-fatality ratio of approximately 48.3 per cent. The majority (95%) of those affected are males, with ages ranging from 16 to 55 years," he said.

He said the cases were identified principally in New Town, Odole, Okele and Orita Odigbo in Odigbo Ward, and subsequently in Araromi Obu.

Mr Ajaka also said a further suspected case has now been reported from Oniparaga, which is also being placed under active surveillance. all in Odigbo.

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"The Ministry of Health became aware of the initial cluster following reports of sudden deaths in New Town on 3 September 2026. Further investigation established additional deaths in the surrounding settlements over the subsequent days. As the investigation progressed, a second cluster was identified in Araromi Obu, where 8 persons reportedly died following consumption of an alcoholic substance at a naming ceremony," Mr Ajaka said while giving further details.

"The clinical features reported among affected persons included headache, generalised body pains, weakness, visual disturbance, difficulty in breathing, and altered consciousness, with some patients deteriorating rapidly, resulting in death.

"The pattern of illness and the reported history of exposure have raised a strong epidemiological suspicion of exposure to a probable toxic alcoholic substance. However, I want to emphasise this very carefully: We are yet to have laboratory evidence of the cause of deaths.

"Therefore, all cases remain classified as suspected cases until the specific toxic agent responsible is identified. The investigation, therefore, remains ongoing."