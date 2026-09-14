Nigeria: US Says Removal of Maritime Restrictions On Nigeria Will Improve Shipping Operations

Mr Garcia described the removal of US restrictions as evidence of the country's "sustained strengthening of port security and anti-terrorism compliance."

The United States Government has said the recent removal of security restrictions on vessels from Nigeria would improve shipping operations between the two countries.

It is also expected to reduce shipping costs and strengthen existing trade ties.

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In a letter dated 26 August and addressed to the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, US Secretary of State for African Affairs Frank Garcia also commended Nigeria for "sustained" reforms that led to the removal of the 12-year restrictions.

Mr Garcia described the removal of US restrictions as evidence of the country's "sustained strengthening of port security and anti-terrorism compliance."

"Please allow me to join you in welcoming the U.S. Coast Guard's decision to lift the 12-year security restriction on Nigerian-flagged vessels calling at American ports," the letter reads in part.

"This achievement reflects Nigeria's sustained strengthening of port security and anti-terrorism compliance.

"We are pleased that this milestone will reduce security-related requirements and associated costs for vessels operating between our two countries. It will also improve turnaround times and schedule reliability," it read.

The Marine Ministry disclosed that it lifted the Condition of Entry (CoE) imposed on vessels arriving in the US from Nigeria in 2014 last month.

The CoE required ships going to the United States to undergo extra security checks if they had visited certain Nigerian ports during their previous five port stops.

Mr Oyetola said the development ended the 12-year regime of enhanced security requirements for vessels calling at Nigerian ports.

On the recent development, he attributed the removal of restrictions to the decision to prioritise the marine and blue economy as a key pillar of the economic transformation agenda.

He credited President Bola Tinubu's leadership for the milestone.

"With the Condition of Entry now removed, Nigerian ports are better positioned to compete for international shipping business.

"Shipping lines operating between Nigeria and the United States stand to benefit from lower security-related costs, fewer procedural burdens, improved turnaround times and greater schedule reliability," he said.

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