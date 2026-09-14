Liberia: Boakai Puts Legal Expertise At the Heart of National Security

President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's decision to move Cllr. Natu Oswald Tweh from the Ministry of Justice to the Ministry of National Defense has transformed what initially appeared to be a removal from one of government's most influential positions into a significant redeployment within country's national security architecture.

On Friday, September 11, President Boakai appointed Tweh Acting Minister of National Defense, replacing Brigadier General (Ret.) Geraldine J. George, who is to be reassigned. The move came just nine days after Boakai appointed Cllr. Betty M. Lamin-Blamo as Justice Minister and announced that Tweh would be reassigned to another level of government.

The appointment raises an important question--What advantage does a seasoned legal practitioner bring to the leadership of Liberia's defense establishment?

The answer lies partly in the changing nature of national security itself.

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Modern defense leadership is no longer confined to military strategy and force readiness. It increasingly involves constitutional governance, civilian control of the military, international agreements, human rights, procurement, accountability, counterterrorism, border security, intelligence coordination and the legal framework governing the use of state power.

In that environment, Tweh's decades-long legal career could provide a particularly valuable dimension to the Defense Ministry.

Tweh is not entering the security sector as an outsider. He is moving deeper into the security architecture as an experienced insider. When the President appointed him Justice Minister and Attorney General in 2024, the Executive Mansion noted that the Justice Minister heads the joint security sector. At the time, Boakai charged him to uphold, defend and protect the constitution and laws. Tweh, in response, pledged to bring his decades of legal experience to the position with professionalism.

During his Justice tenure, Tweh participated in national security coordination and addressed matters involving law enforcement, public safety, borders, criminal justice and national security policy.

At the June 2026 launch of the National Security Strategy, for example, Tweh emphasized that the strategy should empower security services while ensuring transparency, accountability, human rights and the rule of law.

That experience gives his move to Defense a degree of continuity. He is changing ministries, but not leaving the security establishment.

The Ministry of National Defense is not simply an administrative institution for the military.

The ministry's statutory mandate includes the maintenance of national defense and governance of the Armed Forces of Liberia. The law also specifically provides that the Minister of National Defense shall be a civilian, nominated by the President and appointed with the consent of the Senate.

That provision is particularly significant in the country's post-war democratic environment.

The Defense Ministry represents the civilian authority responsible for providing policy direction and oversight to the country's military establishment. The military provides the professional expertise necessary for operations, but civilian leadership provides the democratic and constitutional framework within which that military operates.

A lawyer with extensive constitutional and governmental experience can therefore bring a useful perspective to the ministry.

Stronger constitutional and legal oversight

Defense decisions can have profound consequences for citizens' rights.

Military deployment, border operations, detention, use of force, emergency responses and cooperation with foreign security institutions all operate within legal boundaries.

A minister trained to examine authority, evidence, due process and statutory limits can help ensure that security decisions remain anchored in law.

This is particularly relevant in a country where the post-war rebuilding of democratic institutions has placed considerable emphasis on civilian control, accountability and respect for constitutional rights.

A better understanding of the relationship between security and justice is very paramount as well. Tweh spent more than two years at the center of the justice and law-enforcement system.

That experience exposed him to prosecutors, police, corrections officials and other security actors.

It also placed him at the intersection between investigation and prosecution--where questions of evidence, procedure and accountability determine whether security operations ultimately survive judicial scrutiny.

His recent public position on criminal justice illustrates that philosophy.

In August 2026, Tweh cautioned against building criminal cases on rumors and political accusations, insisting:

"We do not build criminal cases on rumors, speculation, or political commentary. We build cases on facts, evidence, and the law."

That mindset could prove valuable in defense administration, where intelligence assessments and security decisions also require disciplined evaluation of information.

His work also involves international security and diplomatic engagement. The national defense policy increasingly operates within regional and international security frameworks.

The ministry identifies participation in ECOWAS, the African Union, UN peacekeeping and other international security arrangements among its objectives.

Tweh's legal experience could therefore be useful in interpreting agreements, negotiating institutional arrangements and ensuring that Liberia's international security commitments are consistent with domestic law.

His Justice Ministry experience also brought him into contact with international partners.

In June 2025, for example, the U.S. Ambassador met Tweh following the country's election to the UN Security Council, with discussions covering rule of law, democratic governance, regional stability and international cooperation. Tweh reaffirmed Liberia's commitment to peace, justice and collaboration with international partners.

A legal luminary with unusually broad credentials

Tweh's appointment is also significant because his legal career extends well beyond government. He has more than 37 years of legal practice.

He began his legal career at Brumskine & Associates in 1986 and became managing partner in 1993. In 1999, he co-founded Pierre, Tweh & Associates, Inc., which became a prominent Liberian law firm.

His professional record also includes substantial academic experience.

He served as an Assistant Professor of Law at the University of Liberia, including a later period from 2016 to 2023, where he taught contract law on a pro bono basis. He has also been active in professional legal organizations, including the Liberia National Bar Association, where he served as president from 2006 to 2008. In 2018, the Bar honored him as a Senior Counsellor.

His academic credentials are equally notable.

Tweh graduated as valedictorian of Sinoe High School in 1979. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree, cum laude, from Cuttington University College in 1984 before graduating magna cum laude with an LL.B. from the Louis Arthur Grimes School of Law at the University of Liberia in 1986.

He subsequently earned an LL.M. in Taxation from Harvard Law School in 1988. Cuttington University later awarded him an honorary Doctor of Laws degree in 2016.

The combination is unusual: decades of courtroom and private legal practice, senior government service, university teaching, professional-bar leadership and advanced legal education.

Although his Defense tenure is only beginning, his work at Justice provides some indication of the management philosophy he could bring with him.

Under Tweh, the Ministry promoted legal literacy and civic education through the Responsible Citizens Justice Program, which he described as an investment in Liberia's future.

He also emphasized strengthening prosecutorial capacity.

At a prosecution capacity-building workshop in Ganta in August 2026, Tweh stressed that the Justice Ministry should not pursue convictions at any cost, but should pursue justice through fairness, integrity and adherence to law.

That philosophy is potentially relevant to Defense because military effectiveness ultimately depends not only on the ability to act, but on the ability to act lawfully, professionally and accountably.

There is, however, another side to the appointment. A lawyer can provide strong constitutional, legal and policy oversight, but the Defense Ministry requires specialized military knowledge.

The Ministry's mandate includes ensuring a capable and sustainable Armed Forces of Liberia, maintaining military readiness, responding to security threats and supporting national and international security operations.

That means Tweh's effectiveness will depend heavily on how well he works with the professional military leadership.

The strongest arrangement would not be one in which the civilian minister attempts to replace military expertise. Rather, it would be one in which civilian legal authority and professional military competence complement each other.

The minister can provide policy, legal and political direction while the Chief of Staff and commanders provide operational and military expertise.

It allows Liberia to preserve civilian supremacy over the Armed Forces without weakening the professionalism of the military itself.

The timing of the President's decision even makes the appointment even more significant. Tweh's reassignment comes at a particularly consequential moment for Liberia's security establishment.

President Boakai launched the country's National Security Strategy in June 2026, describing security as foundational to national development and emphasizing sovereignty, territorial integrity, stability and democratic progress.

Liberia is also navigating evolving regional security pressures, including instability in West Africa, border-security concerns and transnational threats such as drug trafficking.

The country's recent narcotics investigations have demonstrated how criminal networks can intersect with aviation, borders, financial systems and public institutions.

These challenges blur the traditional boundaries between defense, policing, intelligence, justice and diplomacy.

A defense minister who understands how those institutions interact could therefore be an asset.

A reassignment--but also a vote of confidence?

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The political significance of Tweh's appointment cannot be ignored.

When Boakai removed him from Justice on September 2, the Executive Mansion said Tweh and outgoing Solicitor General Augustine Fayiah would be reassigned to other levels of government. The administration did not publicly characterize the move as a dismissal or explain the specific reasons for his reassignment.

Nine days later, Tweh was placed in charge of another highly sensitive national institution.

That makes the Defense appointment difficult to interpret simply as a retreat from power.

Whatever considerations informed his departure from Justice, President Boakai has demonstrated that he remains willing to entrust Tweh with a major national responsibility.

There is no official indication that Tweh was specifically selected because of a recommendation from the Joint Security, and such a claim would be speculative.

What can be established is that Tweh already possessed substantial exposure to the national security architecture before taking the Defense portfolio.

The significance of Tweh's appointment will ultimately depend not on his impressive résumé, but on what he does with the portfolio.

He will inherit responsibility for a ministry whose mandate extends from military readiness and institutional reform to sovereignty, territorial integrity, international peacekeeping and support to civil authorities.

His legal background could help strengthen constitutional compliance, civilian oversight, accountability and institutional discipline.

His academic and professional background could also help bring a policy-oriented approach to defense administration.

But the real test will be whether those strengths can be converted into better defense policy, stronger civil-military relations, improved institutional accountability and a more capable Armed Forces of Liberia.

The appointment, for the country, offers an opportunity to demonstrate that national defense is not merely about military strength.

It is also about law, institutions, accountability, diplomacy and the disciplined exercise of state power.

Tweh now moves from being the government's chief legal voice to becoming its principal civilian authority over national defense.

The transition is significant.

And if Boakai's decision was intended to bring a stronger legal and institutional lens to Liberia's defense establishment, the coming months will reveal whether that calculation produces the deeper professionalism and accountability the country's evolving security environment demands.