Liberia's Unemployment-Debt Trap - How Joblessness, High Interest Rates and Concentrated Wealth Are Fueling the Non-Performing Loan Crisis

opinion

Liberia's economic debate often treats unemployment, high bank lending rates, poverty, inequality and non-performing loans as separate problems. They are not. They are interconnected symptoms of an economy that has struggled for decades to create enough productive employment, broaden access to capital and distribute economic opportunities beyond a relatively small circle of politically connected and economically privileged people.

The consequences are becoming increasingly visible in Liberia's banking system.

The Central Bank of Liberia (CBL) says the banking sector's non-performing loan (NPL) ratio stood at approximately 19.1 percent at the end of 2024--nearly twice the regulatory threshold. Although the ratio declined to approximately 12.9 percent in 2025, the CBL itself acknowledges that much of the improvement resulted from loan write-offs and restructuring rather than sustainable cash recovery. That distinction is extremely important.

Writing off a bad loan may clean up a bank's balance sheet, but it does not necessarily mean that the borrower suddenly became financially healthy, the business became profitable, or the economy generated enough employment and income to allow borrowers to repay their obligations.

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Liberia therefore cannot solve its NPL problem simply by changing the accounting treatment of distressed loans. We must confront the economic conditions that contribute to borrowers becoming distressed in the first place.

The Unemployment Numbers Do Not Tell the Whole Story

At first glance, Liberia's official unemployment statistics may appear surprisingly low. TheWorld Bank's latest ILO-modeled estimate puts unemployment at approximately 2.9 percent of the labor force in 2025.

But that number must be interpreted carefully.

Liberia is an overwhelmingly informal and subsistence economy. A person selling cold water along the roadside, doing occasional motorcycle transportation, farming primarily for household consumption, or performing irregular daily labor may not necessarily appear as unemployed under standard statistical definitions. That does not mean that person has a stable job, adequate income, pension, health insurance, access to credit, or sufficient purchasing power.

Liberia's own labor statistics demonstrate the deeper problem.Liberia Institute of Statistics and Geo-Information Services(LISGIS) reports that only about 26.1 percent of the working-age population was participating in the labor market in its labor-force survey, while 73.9 percent was outside the labor force, including students, subsistence farmers, discouraged job seekers, and others.

This is why Liberia's employment crisis cannot be understood through the headline unemployment rate alone.

The real questions should be: How many Liberians have stable formal-sector jobs? How many young university graduates can find employment matching their qualifications? How many workers earn enough to support a household? How many Liberians have predictable monthly income? And how many entrepreneurs can obtain affordable financing to expand their businesses and employ other Liberians?

Those questions paint a much less comfortable picture.

Unemployment Eventually Becomes a Banking Problem

Banks do not operate separately from society. Their borrowers earn money from the same economy in which unemployment, underemployment, and weak household purchasing power exist.

Consider a Liberian who borrows money to establish a restaurant, construction company, transportation business, retail shop, or agricultural enterprise.

The borrower expects customers to purchase goods and services so that the business generates enough revenue to pay workers, purchase inventory, cover operating expenses, and service the bank loan.

But what happens when thousands of potential customers are unemployed or underemployed? They reduce spending. When consumer spending falls, businesses lose revenue. When revenue declines, businesses reduce employment and investment. Some businesses eventually become unable to service their loans.

Those loans become delinquent and eventually non-performing.

Banks then respond rationally by becoming more cautious about lending. Credit standards tighten. Collateral requirements increase. Risk premiums rise. Entrepreneurs who might otherwise create businesses and jobs cannot obtain financing.

The result can become a vicious cycle:

Weak employment → weak household income → weak consumer demand → declining business revenue → loan defaults → higher NPLs → tighter bank lending → weaker business investment → fewer jobs.

Liberia risks becoming trapped in precisely this cycle.

High Interest Rates Make the Problem Worse

Credit is expensive in Liberia. According to theCentral Bank of Liberia's⁠ 2025 Annual Report, the average prime lending rate was approximately 12.99 percent, while personal-loan rates increased sharply from 14.02 percent in 2024 to 16.71 percent in 2025. Mortgage rates increased from 13.25 percent to 14.73 percent.

For established businesses with predictable cash flows, such rates may sometimes be manageable. For small Liberian businesses operating in an economy characterized by unreliable electricity, high transportation costs, imported inputs, infrastructure deficiencies, and limited purchasing power, borrowing at 15, 16, or 17 percent can be extremely burdensome.

Imagine borrowing US$100,000 at a high commercial interest rate to establish or expand a business. Before paying salaries, electricity costs, rent, transportation, taxes, customs charges, and suppliers, the entrepreneur must generate enough profit to service the principal and interest.

That is difficult in any economy. It becomes considerably harder in an economy where household purchasing power remains weak.

And there is another problem. Banks price loans partly according to risk. When NPLs rise, banks become more concerned about repayment. Greater perceived risk can translate into stricter collateral requirements, reduced credit availability, or higher borrowing costs for riskier customers.

That produces another destructive cycle:

High NPLs → greater bank risk → tighter and more expensive credit → reduced investment → fewer businesses expanding → fewer jobs → weaker incomes → more difficulty repaying existing loans.

Unless Liberia breaks this cycle, the banking system may remain liquid while the productive economy remains starved of affordable capital.

A 19.1 Percent NPL Ratio Was an Economic Warning

Liberia should not normalize a banking system in which nearly one dollar out of every five dollars of loans was classified as non-performing.

The Central Bank of Liberia has identified several structural causes behind the NPL crisis, including weak credit underwriting, deficiencies in credit-information infrastructure, slow debt recovery and insolvency procedures, governance weaknesses, and the absence of an effective market for distressed assets. Those are legitimate banking-sector explanations.

But there is also a broader macroeconomic explanation: borrowers cannot consistently repay loans when the underlying economy does not generate enough reliable income.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) reported that Liberia's NPL ratio remained at 16 percent as recently as March 2025, while stressing that addressing high NPLs was critical to improving bank asset quality. The IMF and CBL subsequently moved toward stronger provisioning and write-off requirements for legacy bad loans.

Therefore, the decline to approximately 12.9 percent should be welcomed, but it should not be misinterpreted as proof that the structural problem has disappeared.

If write-offs and restructuring explain much of the reduction, then Liberia has improved the appearance of bank balance sheets faster than it has necessarily improved the financial condition of Liberian households and businesses.

Too Much Money Circulates at the Top

There is another dimension of Liberia's unemployment problem that policymakers rarely confront forcefully enough: the concentration of economic opportunities.

Liberia increasingly appears to operate two economies.

There is one economy occupied by senior government officials, political appointees, well-connected contractors, concession executives, politically connected businesspeople and other members of the economic elite.

Then there is the economy experienced by ordinary Liberians struggling to pay school fees, rent, transportation costs, medical bills, and food expenses.

This is not an argument against wealth. Successful Liberian entrepreneurs should become wealthy. Liberia desperately needs more millionaires created through agriculture, manufacturing, technology, construction, tourism, transportation, and other productive enterprises.

The problem arises when access to economic opportunity depends more heavily on political connections than productivity, entrepreneurship, and competition.

The IMF⁠ itself has identified widespread corruption among Liberia's structural economic challenges and has emphasized governance reform as essential to the country's long-term development prospects.

When government contracts, lucrative appointments, and commercial opportunities circulate disproportionately among a narrow political and business network, money also circulates disproportionately within that network.

That is economically dangerous.

Money Must Circulate Through the Economy

Economic growth becomes meaningful when money changes hands throughout society.

When a teacher receives a decent salary, she purchases food from a market woman.

The market woman buys agricultural products from a farmer.

The farmer hires workers. Those workers purchase clothing, transportation, and telephone services. The transport operator purchases fuel and repairs his vehicle. The mechanic employs assistants. The shopkeeper deposits money in a bank. The bank lends those deposits to another entrepreneur. That is economic circulation.

But when national wealth becomes concentrated among a relatively small group, the multiplier effect is weakened. Wealthy households can save abroad, purchase imported luxury goods, travel internationally, or invest in foreign assets. Much of that spending does not generate the same broad domestic employment effect that thousands of middle- and working-class Liberian households spending income throughout local communities could produce.

Liberia therefore needs not merely GDP growth but broad-based income growth.

Growth Without Jobs Is Not Enough

Liberia can record impressive GDP growth while ordinary citizens remain poor.

TheWorld Bank reports that Liberia's economy grew about 5 percent in 2025, while GDP per capita was approximately US$915. But GDP growth driven substantially by mining and other capital-intensive industries does not automatically produce enough jobs.

A gold mine can export hundreds of millions of dollars of minerals without employing hundreds of thousands of Liberians. An iron-ore concession can increase exports and GDP while communities surrounding the concession continue struggling with unemployment and inadequate public services. This is why policymakers must stop treating GDP growth as synonymous with development.

Development means increasing productive employment, household income, domestic manufacturing, agricultural productivity, affordable housing, education, healthcare, and opportunities for ordinary citizens to accumulate assets.

Liberia needs growth that creates paychecks.

The NPL Crisis Is Also a Private-Sector Crisis

A healthy banking sector should be one of the engines of private-sector development.

Banks collect deposits from savers and channel capital toward productive borrowers. Entrepreneurs borrow, invest, expand, and employ workers. Successful businesses repay their loans, allowing banks to lend again.

But high NPLs disrupt this process. When borrowers fail to repay, banks lose income and must provision against expected losses. Capital that could finance new businesses becomes tied up in distressed loans.

The Central Bank of Liberia⁠ itself acknowledges that persistent NPLs constrain lending, weaken bank profitability, and restrict access to finance for businesses and households. That directly affects unemployment. If a Liberian-owned construction company cannot borrow US$500,000 to purchase equipment, it may not hire 50 additional workers. If a farmer cannot obtain affordable agricultural financing, he cannot expand production and hire additional farmworkers. If a young entrepreneur cannot obtain US$25,000 because the bank requires collateral worth several times the loan, her business idea dies before creating its first job.

The banking crisis therefore becomes an employment crisis.

Government Cannot Be the Employer of First and Last Resort

For decades, too many Liberians have viewed government employment as the most reliable path toward economic security. That is unsustainable.

Liberia cannot employ its way into prosperity through ministries, agencies, and commissions. Government's responsibility should be to create the conditions under which thousands of private businesses can emerge, and millions of economic transactions can occur independently of government.

That means reliable electricity, roads, ports, telecommunications, rule of law, contract enforcement, property rights, vocational training, affordable financing, and predictable taxation.

The objective should be straightforward:

Make it easier to create a business than to search for a government job.

Liberia Must Break the Cycle

The solution requires more than ordering banks to reduce NPLs.

Liberia needs a coordinated employment, financial-sector, and private-sector strategy.

First, the government and CBL must address the structural causes of NPLs while distinguishing between strategic defaulters and genuinely distressed borrowers. People who deliberately refuse to repay loans despite having the capacity to do so must face effective debt-recovery mechanisms.

Second, Liberia must develop a serious national strategy for reducing the cost of credit, particularly for productive sectors capable of generating employment.

Third, government should expand credit-guarantee mechanisms for viable Liberian small and medium-sized enterprises while maintaining strict underwriting standards. The solution to bad loans cannot be politically directed lending, which would merely create tomorrow's NPL crisis.

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Fourth, Liberia must deepen its credit-information system so that responsible borrowers establish credit histories and banks can better distinguish low-risk borrowers from habitual defaulters.

Fifth, the government must make agriculture, agro-processing, manufacturing, fisheries, construction, tourism and technology central pillars of employment creation.

Sixth, Liberia must strengthen vocational and technical education so that economic growth translates into employment for Liberians.

Seventh, economic opportunities must be democratized. Public procurement, concessions, investment incentives and access to government contracts should operate transparently and competitively rather than becoming instruments through which political connections determine economic success.

Finally, Liberia must begin measuring economic success differently.

We should ask not simply: How fast did GDP grow?

We should ask: How many jobs were created? How many Liberian-owned businesses received affordable financing? How many households entered the middle class? How many young Liberians obtained their first formal-sector jobs? How much did household disposable income increase? How much bank credit went into agriculture and manufacturing? And how many businesses expanded because financing became affordable?

Those are the measurements that matter to ordinary people.

You Cannot Fix the Banks Without Fixing the Economy

Liberia's non-performing loan crisis should be viewed as more than a banking-sector problem.

The 19.1 percent NPL ratio at the end of 2024 was an economic warning. The subsequent decline to approximately 12.9 percent in 2025 is encouraging, but theCentral Bank of Liberia's⁠ acknowledgment that much of the improvement came through write-offs and restructuring means Liberia cannot declare victory.

A sustainable reduction in bad loans will come when businesses are profitable enough to repay their debts, and households earn sufficient income to meet their financial obligations.

That requires jobs. Jobs require investment. Investment requires affordable capital. Affordable capital requires healthy banks and credible borrowers.

And all of these require an economy in which opportunity and purchasing power are distributed broadly enough for businesses to have customers.

Liberia cannot continue with an economic structure in which significant opportunities and wealth appear concentrated around a relatively narrow political and economic class while much of the population survives through subsistence agriculture, informal commerce and irregular employment.

Money concentrated in a few hands cannot build a broad consumer economy. Liberia needs thousands of successful businesses, hundreds of thousands of productive workers and a growing middle class with enough disposable income to purchase locally produced goods and services.

The ultimate solution to Liberia's NPL crisis is therefore not simply collecting bad loans. It is building an economy capable of producing good jobs, sustainable businesses, affordable credit and widely shared prosperity.

Until Liberia confronts unemployment, underemployment, expensive credit, and unequal access to economic opportunity together, we will continue treating the symptoms while leaving the disease untouched.

Liberia does not merely need economic growth. Liberia needs an economy that puts its people to work.

The Author

Seltue Robert Karweaye Sr. is a Liberian policy analyst, security expert, researcher, and commentary writer with interests in governance, public finance, economic development, public policy, and national security.