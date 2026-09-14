Liberia: NLA Draws the Line On Unauthorized Gaming

The National Lottery Authority (NLA) has opened a new front in its effort to bring Liberia's rapidly evolving gaming industry under tighter regulatory control, issuing a Notice of Default, Administrative Directive and Demand to Cease and Desist against Seven Blue Ltd, a Delaware-registered company, and associated entities.

NLA's action tests the country's ability to protect public revenue, legitimate operators and the credibility of its emerging online gaming market. The action, announced by the NLA on September 10, comes amid the Authority's broader effort to modernize the nation's gaming regulatory architecture and strengthen controls over licensing, payments, operators and emerging forms of online gaming. The NLA describes itself as the statutory regulator and supervisor of lottery and gaming activities in Liberia, with responsibilities that include licensing operators, monitoring compliance, conducting investigations and protecting government revenue.

According to the Notice, Seven Blue is accused of breaching its Online Gaming Licensing Service Agreement and operating beyond the authority granted to it.

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Among the allegations are that the company issued and sold purported gaming licenses in its own name and on behalf of a purported "Liberia Online Gaming and Casino Commission" without authorization from the NLA; collected licensing fees through private accounts rather than the NLA's designated channels; represented itself as a regulator or licensee; failed to maintain adequate records and transparency concerning licenses and fees; and failed to maintain the required operational presence in Monrovia.

The allegations have not been adjudicated by a court, and the NLA's notice should therefore be understood as a regulatory enforcement action and statement of alleged defaults, rather than a judicial finding of wrongdoing.

But the significance of the dispute goes well beyond one company.

It raises fundamental questions about who has the authority to license gaming businesses in Liberia, where licensing money should go, how operators verify the legitimacy of regulatory intermediaries, and whether the government can effectively protect public revenue in an increasingly digital gaming economy.

The gaming sector is not simply an entertainment industry.

It is a regulated economic activity capable of generating taxes, licensing fees, employment and other public revenues. At the same time, poorly regulated gaming can create risks involving fraud, money laundering, consumer exploitation, underage gambling and diversion of public revenue.

The NLA Act gives the Authority responsibility for regulating and supervising games of chance, while the NLA's current regulatory framework covers activities including casino gaming, sports betting, online gaming and other forms of games of chance.

The Authority's own regulatory functions include licensing operators, setting compliance rules, conducting inspections and investigations, imposing sanctions, and protecting gaming-related public revenue.

That makes the alleged use of an unauthorized regulatory identity particularly serious.

If an entity can present itself as a regulator, issue documents resembling government licenses and collect fees from operators without clear government authorization, the problem is no longer simply a contractual dispute.

It becomes a question of regulatory credibility and state authority.

At the heart of the NLA's action is its assertion that Seven Blue had no authority to issue NLA gaming licenses.

The Authority says Seven Blue issued or sold purported licenses through its own channels and used the name of what the NLA describes as a fictitious "Liberia Online Gaming and Casino Commission."

If established, such conduct could create confusion for legitimate operators trying to determine whether they are dealing with the Liberian government or with a private service provider.

The distinction is fundamental.

A company can provide technology, consultancy, payment, compliance or other services to a regulator where properly authorized. But providing services on behalf of a regulator is not necessarily the same thing as possessing the regulator's statutory authority.

The NLA's current online licensing system itself emphasizes formal applications, corporate and beneficial ownership disclosures, technical evaluation, AML/KYC compliance reviews, verifiable digital licenses and periodic compliance controls.

The Authority also operates an online platform through which operators can apply for licenses and verify regulatory information.

That digital infrastructure makes clear verification increasingly important.

Perhaps the most consequential allegation concerns licensing fees.

The NLA says Seven Blue collected licensing fees through private accounts and unauthorized channels rather than the official NLA transitory account.

That allegation places revenue assurance at the center of the dispute.

Government licensing systems depend on a traceable financial chain: an applicant should know the amount owed, the authorized recipient, the account into which payment should be made and the official documentation that confirms the transaction.

Breaking that chain creates the possibility of disputes over whether money reached the government, how much was collected, what fees were actually charged and who ultimately controlled the funds.

This is precisely why the NLA has been developing stronger technology around gaming payments and monitoring.

The Authority says its National Gaming Payment Gateway is designed to create controlled and transparent financial flows, transaction records, payment oversight and audit trails for gaming operations.

The Seven Blue dispute consequently comes at a moment when Liberia is attempting to move in the opposite direction--from informal or fragmented processes toward digitally traceable and auditable regulation.

The NLA has given Seven Blue 48 hours to comply with a series of immediate administrative requirements.

The company is being directed to acknowledge that the NLA is the authority responsible for issuing gaming licenses; stop using the NLA's name, seal and flag; cease using the purported "Liberia Online Gaming and Casino Commission" identity; provide a complete inventory of licenses and applications; direct outstanding fees to the official NLA account; and submit relevant transitory-account statements and documentation.

At the same time, the Notice provides a 60-day cure period for the identified defaults.

If the alleged defaults are not remedied within that period, the NLA says it reserves the right to terminate associated agreements, recover off-account fees and sums collected above the official fee structure, seek injunctive relief, and refer the matter to the Ministry of Justice and the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission.

It indicates that the Authority is not merely making a public accusation; it is establishing an administrative enforcement pathway that could ultimately move beyond regulatory action into judicial or anti-corruption processes.

One of the more important aspects of the Notice is the NLA's treatment of operators who may have paid fees to Seven Blue without knowing that the company allegedly lacked authority to collect them.

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The Authority says such operators may apply directly to the NLA for license reissuance, subject to its requirements and applicable regulations.

Punishing every operator equally could discourage investment and create uncertainty within the sector.

Providing a route toward regularization, while still requiring documentation and compliance, gives the regulator an opportunity to protect the integrity of the system without unnecessarily destroying legitimate businesses that may have acted in good faith.

NLA Director General Peter L. Solo framed the action as a matter of institutional integrity.

"The National Lottery Authority takes seriously its responsibility to regulate Liberia's gaming sector with integrity and transparency," Solo said.

He added, "We cannot permit unauthorized intermediaries to collect public funds or to misrepresent themselves as regulators."

The Director General also emphasized that the Authority remains open to legitimate investment.

"We welcome legitimate businesses that operate transparently within our regulatory framework," Solo said, while warning that the NLA would act against entities seeking to exploit the gaming sector.

A strong regulator should not be hostile to investors simply because it enforces regulations. On the contrary, credible regulation is itself an investment asset.

International companies are more likely to enter a market when they can identify the regulator, understand the licensing requirements, verify licenses and know where payments should be made.

The Seven Blue case also comes at a time when Liberia is attempting to position itself as a more modern gaming jurisdiction.