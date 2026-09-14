Liberia Cannot Gamble Its Way to Prosperity

editorial

There is something profoundly troubling about the National Lottery Authority having to order a private company to stop behaving as though it were the National Lottery Authority.

If the allegations against Seven Blue Ltd. are established, the reported issuing of gaming licenses, collection of licensing fees through unauthorized channels and use of a purported "Liberia Online Gaming and Casino Commission" would represent more than a contractual violation. It would amount to an extraordinary encroachment upon the regulatory authority of the Liberian state.

But this did not happen by itself.

And recovering control over who issues licenses and collects the money should not become government's definition of successfully regulating gambling.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The bigger question is what this rapidly expanding industry is doing to Liberia itself.

Too often, government institutions appear to approach gambling principally as a source of revenue. Licenses generate money. Operators pay fees. Government collects taxes. Everybody wins -- at least on paper.

But who is measuring who loses?

Earlier this year, the NLA itself announced a nationwide crackdown on underage gambling, acknowledging concerns about young people's participation in betting and its effects on their education, health and upbringing.

That should have sounded a national alarm.

Liberia has a huge population of young people searching for opportunity. Conventional unemployment statistics do not adequately describe their reality. World Bank data indicate that about 14 percent of Liberians aged 15 to 24 were neither employed nor in education or training in 2024. Countless others survive through informal and vulnerable work.

Into that environment has come an expanding betting industry offering something dangerously attractive: the possibility of getting money without first having much money.

For an employed adult occasionally wagering a few dollars on a football match, gambling may indeed be entertainment. For an unemployed young person desperately searching for a way out of poverty, however, that same betting ticket can begin to look like an economic strategy.

That is where Liberia should be worried.

We are already fighting one addiction crisis involving narcotics. We should not wait until gambling becomes another before recognizing the warning signs.

It is easy to say that people gamble by choice. But people also make choices to consume alcohol, narcotics and other addictive substances. Society nevertheless recognizes that addiction can eventually impair the very freedom of choice with which it began. That is precisely why responsible governments regulate potentially addictive activities instead of simply collecting revenue from them.

Gambling addiction can destroy savings, marriages, homes and reputations. It can turn money meant for food, school fees, rent or business into another desperate wager intended to recover yesterday's loss.

There is another contradiction Liberia should confront.

Only days ago, the country concluded a three-day national conference on non-performing loans. Government, banks, businesses and development partners gathered to discuss how Liberia can improve its credit culture, restore confidence in lending and get more capital flowing toward productive economic activity.

But what kind of financial culture are we building?

On one hand, we want Liberians to save, establish credit histories, borrow responsibly, invest and repay their obligations. On the other, we are allowing an increasingly sophisticated industry to persuade people that money can be multiplied through chance.

We cannot build a culture of productive finance alongside a culture of easy money without eventually confronting the contradiction.

A dollar saved can become capital. A dollar responsibly borrowed can finance inventory, tuition, farming equipment or a small enterprise. A dollar repeatedly wagered chasing an improbable windfall produces none of those things.

This is why the Seven Blue controversy should become an opportunity for something bigger than settling a regulatory dispute.

The NLA must regulate harm as aggressively as it protects revenue.

Liberia needs reliable statistics on underage gambling and gambling addiction. Age restrictions must be enforced. Betting establishments around schools deserve particular scrutiny. Advertising targeting vulnerable young people should be restricted. Operators should contribute toward public education, treatment and responsible-gaming programs.

And government must offer alternatives.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Ministry of Youth and Sports and Ministry of Education should work alongside the NLA, LNP, LDEA, NSA and Ministry of Justice on a national strategy that combines enforcement with vocational training, entrepreneurship, sports, apprenticeships, digital skills and productive recreation.

The old saying remains relevant: idle hands are the devil's workshop.

But government cannot simply warn young people against idleness while failing to create pathways toward productivity.

Nor should Liberia necessarily outlaw gambling. Prohibition could merely push the industry underground. But neither should we confuse legalization with indifference.

Government must know not only how much gambling contributes to the national treasury, but how much it is costing Liberian society.

A regulator that can tell us how much the industry earns but cannot tell us how much damage it causes is measuring only half of the business.

Liberia needs its young people taking chances. But increasingly, those chances should be on themselves -- on education, skills, businesses, farms, technology and ideas -- not on a betting slip.