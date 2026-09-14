Liberia: U.S. Embassy Marks 25 Years Since 9/11

The U.S. Embassy in Liberia has commemorated the 25th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks with a ceremony honoring the 2,977 people killed and recalling Liberia's solidarity with the United States in the aftermath of the tragedy.

U.S. Chargé d'Affaires Joe Zadrozny led Embassy staff, diplomats, guests and Liberian partners in the commemoration at the U.S. Embassy compound in Monrovia.

"A quarter century ago, at 8:46 a.m., the world shifted in an instant," Zadrozny said. "What began as a bright September morning transformed into a day of unprecedented tragedy."

He paid tribute to the victims killed at the World Trade Center in New York, the Pentagon outside Washington, D.C., and near Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

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"Today, on this 25th anniversary of the terrorists' attack on the United States, we pause to honor the 2,977 innocent civilians, first responders, and service members who lost their lives," Zadrozny said.

He also honored firefighters, police officers and paramedics who responded to the attacks, describing them as people who "ran toward danger so that others might live."

Zadrozny similarly recalled the passengers and crew of United Airlines Flight 93, who resisted the hijackers before the plane crashed in Pennsylvania, and acknowledged the families who continue to live with the losses from the attacks.

The U.S. diplomat also recalled Liberia's response to the September 11 attacks, noting that the Liberian government joined countries around the world in expressing solidarity with the United States.

"Our Liberian hosts and international partners stood together with the United States in our grief, reminding us that we do not stand alone," he said.

According to Zadrozny, Liberia held an intercessory service and declared three days of national mourning for the victims, who included at least one Liberian.

"That solidarity remains a cornerstone of our work together today," he said.

As part of the commemoration, the U.S. flag at the Embassy was flown at half-staff.

At 9:03 a.m., marking the time the second hijacked aircraft struck the World Trade Center's South Tower, participants began a symbolic 2,977-step walk in memory of those killed.

Embassy staff, diplomats and guests walked from the flagpole through the main gate and along UN Drive and Benson Street before completing the commemorative exercise.

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"One step for each civilian and emergency worker who lost their life on 9/11," Zadrozny said.

He urged participants to remember not only the tragedy but also the resilience, public service and unity demonstrated in its aftermath.

"As our flag flies at half-staff, we carry a duty not only to remember the past, but to live out the values of resilience, public service, and unity that defined the days after 9/11," Zadrozny said.

The Chargé d'Affaires said the commemoration also reflected the longstanding relationship between Liberia and the United States and the solidarity the two countries demonstrated during moments of tragedy and national importance.