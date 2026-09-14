South Africa: Chikunga Calls for Action Over Attacks On Women

Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities Sindisiwe Chikunga has called on law-enforcement agencies to act with urgency to identify, arrest and bring to justice those responsible for attacks on women exercising in public spaces.

Chikunga's call follows reports of women being attacked while running and exercising, including the reported murders of four women in Kempton Park and the mugging of another woman in Centurion's Rooihuiskraal area while returning from a gym.

The Minister condemned the incidents as a direct threat to women's fundamental right to move freely and participate in physical activities without fear of violence, harassment, or intimidation.

She said the cases are deeply disturbing and highlight the urgent need for a coordinated and decisive response to the safety of women in public spaces.

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"Women should not have to choose between their safety and their health. No woman should fear for her life simply because she has chosen to run, walk, or exercise in a public space. Women must be free to exercise, walk, and run without fear. This is unacceptable," Chikunga said.

The Minister called for immediate and visible action by law enforcement, municipalities, and other relevant stakeholders to strengthen safety in public spaces, particularly areas commonly used for walking, running, and recreational activities.

Measures should include increased police visibility, effective community-based safety initiatives, improved lighting and infrastructure, rapid-response mechanisms and stronger collaboration between law-enforcement agencies, municipalities, community organisations and residents.

Chikunga also called on communities to reject the normalisation of violence against women and actively support initiatives aimed at creating safer public spaces.

"The safety of women cannot be treated as an occasional public concern that receives attention only after tragedy has occurred. Preventing violence requires sustained action, accountability, and a visible commitment to ensuring that women can live, work, exercise and participate in society without fear," the Minister said.

The Ministry reaffirmed its commitment to engaging relevant stakeholders on measures to strengthen the safety of women and girls and ensure that incidents of violence against women receive the urgent attention they deserve.

"Women have the right to occupy public spaces. Women have the right to exercise. Women have the right to come home safely," Chikunga said.

Call for caution

The Minister's comments come as the South African Police Service (SAPS) is warning women in and around Kempton Park, particularly the Rhodesfield area, to exercise extreme caution, following the discovery of four bodies over a period of approximately two months.

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In its statement, the SAPS said the latest body was discovered on Saturday evening, with preliminary information gathered by detectives indicating concerning similarities in the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

"The bodies of the women were found half naked and with visible bruising, and the discovery sites are located within the same vicinity. While investigations are still underway and SAPS has not, at this stage, confirmed that the deaths are linked to a serial killer, the similarities are sufficiently concerning for the police to issue a public warning and intensify investigations," the police said on Saturday.

The SAPS has urged women in and around Kempton Park not to walk or run alone, particularly in isolated areas.

"They should avoid secluded spaces, remain vigilant and, where possible, travel or exercise in groups. The safety of women remains a priority for SAPS, and the police will not wait for further incidents before taking decisive action.

In addition, the Acting National Commissioner of the SAPS, Lieutenant General Puleng Dimpane, has directed the Gauteng Provincial Commissioner to immediately establish a dedicated multidisciplinary task team to investigate these cases and determine whether there are links between the incidents.

"SAPS is appealing to anyone who may have information that could assist the investigation, particularly residents, motorists, security personnel and members of the community who may have observed suspicious activity in the Rhodesfield and surrounding areas, to come forward."

Members of the public with information can contact Warrant Officer Elvis Manyike on 082 465 7249 or provide information anonymously through the MySAPSApp.