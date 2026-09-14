South Africa: Four Women Found Dead As Kempton Park Fears Grow

· Four women have been found half-naked and with visible bruises in the same Kempton Park area over roughly two months.

· South African Police Service investigators have not confirmed a serial killer but have formed a special team to investigate possible links between the deaths.

Women warned after four female bodies were found in Kempton Park.

Women in Kempton Park are being urged not to walk or run alone after four women were found dead in the same area in about two months.

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The latest body was discovered on Saturday evening.

Police say there are worrying similarities between the four cases.

The women were found half-naked and had visible bruises on their bodies.

Their bodies were also discovered within the same area.

But police have stressed that they have not confirmed that a serial killer is responsible.

National police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said detectives are still investigating whether the deaths are linked.

The similarities have, however, worried police enough to issue a public warning and step up the investigation.

Women living in and around Kempton Park, particularly Rhodesfield, have been urged to be extra careful.

Mathe said women should avoid walking or running alone, particularly in isolated places.

"They should avoid secluded spaces, remain vigilant and, where possible, travel or exercise in groups."

Special police team takes over

Police have now put together a special team to investigate the deaths.

Acting national police commissioner Lieutenant-General Puleng Dimpane ordered the Gauteng police commissioner to establish the team immediately.

It will include experienced detectives from specialised units.

Officers from the Murder and Robbery Unit and Investigative Psychology Unit will be among those working on the investigation.

The team will be led by Gauteng deputy provincial commissioner Major-General Mbuso Khumalo.

Mathe said investigators have been instructed to follow every possible lead to establish who is responsible for the deaths.

Police will also try to determine whether the four cases are connected.

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Experts want cops on the streets

But experts say warning women to be careful is not enough.

Criminal law expert Cornelia van Graan welcomed the police warning but said stronger action was needed to protect women.

"Serious effort must be made to prevent crimes against women and children and issuing warnings does not amount to sufficient effort," Van Graan said.

She called for a stronger police presence in the affected areas and for specialists to be brought into the investigation.

University of Limpopo criminology expert Professor Witness Maluleke said police have previously made arrests in cases of this nature when they focused their resources on the investigations.

But he warned that such investigations can take time.

"However, the investigations can be prolonged. Thus, the public and affected families should be patient with the process."

Maluleke said investigators should not jump to conclusions simply because four bodies have been found.

Police have made the same point.

For now, they have not declared the deaths the work of a serial killer.

But the discovery of four women under similar circumstances and in the same area has raised enough concern for police to intensify their investigation.

Until detectives establish exactly what happened, women in Kempton Park are being urged to stay alert, avoid isolated areas and move in groups where possible.