Nigeria: Groups Demand Probe of 80-Year-Old Benue Man's Killing Over Alleged Witchcraft

An 80-year-old Benue man was allegedly beaten to death after being accused of causing a relative's death through witchcraft, Amnesty International and AfAW said.

An 80-year-old man, Ordue Ikye, was allegedly beaten to death by a mob in Gbemacha Council Ward, Gwer Local Government Area of Benue State, after he was accused of causing the death of a younger relative through witchcraft.

Amnesty International, in a statement, called on Nigerian authorities to investigate the killing, saying the incident underscored the dangers posed by witchcraft accusations.

The human rights organisation said Mr Ikye was targeted following the illness and subsequent death of Aker Aleva, a man in his 30s, who reportedly died in hospital.

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It said Mr Ikye repeatedly denied the accusation until he was killed.

The Advocacy for Alleged Witches (AfAW) had earlier petitioned the police to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident and prosecute anyone found responsible.

In the petition signed by its Director, Leo Igwe, AfAW said the incident occurred at about 7 p.m. on a Sunday in Gbemacha Council Ward, Mbavior, Mbasar, Tse-Ikye, Gwer Local Government Area.

According to information provided to the organisation by Mr Ikye's son, the late Mr Aleva had gone to watch football and complained of a headache while returning home before collapsing.

He was subsequently taken to a hospital in Ikpayongo, where he reportedly died.

AfAW said some members of the community subsequently accused Mr Ikye of being responsible for Aleva's death.

The organisation said the two men were related, with Mr Aleva's grandfather and Mr Ikye's father reportedly having the same father.

Beaten to death

Recounting the incident, the source said he was returning home when he heard people shouting and discovered a group confronting his father.

The petition identified Atim Iwen, also known as Daddy, said to be the youth president, and Utim Akpa, also known as Tor Kpande, as among those allegedly leading the action.

AfAW said a fire was allegedly made on both sides of Mr Ikye, who was asked to explain Mr Aleva's death. He reportedly denied knowing what had happened or why he had died.

The petition said some people later suggested that Mr Ikye should be killed and "an example should be made of him."

AfAW stressed that the allegations should be independently established by the police.

It also alleged that after Mr Ikye was killed, an ambulance took his body to Ikpayongo and deposited in a mortuary.

AfAW further alleged that a community meeting later convened by the traditional authority, Agiya Jubu, focused on Mr Aleva's death without addressing Mr Ikye's alleged lynching.

Similar killings

The alleged killing of Mr Ikye is not an isolated case of violence linked to witchcraft accusations in Nigeria.

On 3 January 2025, 17 suspects were arrested after a man, Uromchi Okorocha, was allegedly burnt to death by a mob in Enohia Itim village, Afikpo North Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

The police said local youths had accused Okorocha of using witchcraft powers to kill several people.

The Force spokesperson at the time, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said the mob apprehended Okorocha and killed and burnt him before police operatives arrived.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the police described the incident as an act of jungle justice and urged residents to report suspected criminal activities to law enforcement agencies.

On 20 July 2026, a similar incident was reported in Dandango, Bauchi State, where a 51-year-old man, Monday Chiroma, died after he and another resident, Yelwa Bango, were allegedly attacked by people accusing them of bewitching a 20-year-old woman, Jamila Anthony.

The Bauchi Police Command said on 29 July that three suspects had been arrested in connection with Chiroma's death. It said Bango survived the attack and was treated in hospital.

Earlier, on 12 February 2026, a man identified as Nwalozie Chiwendu allegedly killed his brother, Chidiebere Isaiah, in Ofeh community, Omuma Local Government Area of Rivers State, after accusing him of witchcraft and blaming him for his lack of progress in life.

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The Rivers Police Command confirmed the incident and said a manhunt had been launched for the suspect.

Amnesty International said witchcraft accusations often arise within families or communities following illnesses or deaths and can disproportionately expose older people, particularly those living in poverty or with health conditions or disabilities, to violence.

The organisation urged the government to establish a properly resourced, long-term national awareness campaign to challenge social and cultural practices that discriminate against older people through witchcraft accusations.

AfAW similarly said an unexplained illness or death could not constitute evidence that another person caused it through supernatural means.

It urged the police to urgently investigate Ikye's death, protect the confidential witness and prosecute anyone found criminally responsible.