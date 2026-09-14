Nigeria: Troops Rescue Eight Victims, Apprehend Six ISWAP Members in Borno, Adamawa

Troops have rescued eight abductees and arrested six suspected terrorists and collaborators in separate operations across Borno and Adamawa.

An operational report made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday said the operations were conducted between Sept. 11 and 13.

The report said the operations also led to the arrest of suspected terrorist logistics suppliers and collaborators, disruption of Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) and arrest of illegal miners.

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It said the troops of 82 Division Task Force Battalion rescued eight abductees at the fringes of Armuda and Gava villages in Gwoza Local Government Area (LGA) of Borno.

The report said preliminary investigation indicated that the victims escaped from the enclave of Chikede terrorists.

According to the report, the rescued locals were subsequently handed over to local authorities for further action.

In Adamawa, it said the troops of 23 Brigade arrested three suspected terrorists at Gaya village, Hong LGA.

"The suspects were arrested following information obtained from a previously arrested terrorist and remained in military custody.

"Also in Adamawa, troops arrested six suspected kidnappers at Soktu Hill, Song Local Government Area, during a raid conducted with hunters.

"The suspects reportedly confessed to kidnapping more than seven victims, collecting ransom for some and killing those who failed to pay.

"In Borno, troops and members of the Civilian Joint Task Force arrested three suspected terrorist logistics suppliers at Koppa village, Konduga.

"The suspects were allegedly supplying food and household items from Maiduguri to terrorists operating around Alajiri village, Mafa.

"The troops recovered three mobile phones, two bicycles, ₦53,200 and other sundry items from the suspects," it said.

The report also said the troops conducted a dawn cordon-and-search operation at Kukawa following intelligence about plans by terrorists to attack their location.

According to the report, one suspected terrorist fighter was arrested during the operation after allegedly leaving Kukawa about a year ago to join terrorist groups operating in Dumbullum and Kareto camps.

It added that troops and the Civilian JTF arrested two suspected terrorist collaborators and recovered six loaves of bread and ₦3.65 million.

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In Kwara, the report said the troops of Operation SAVANNAH SHIELD arrested a suspected terrorist collaborator at Oro Ago, Ifelodun LGA.

It said the troops also disrupted an IED threat along the Woro-Nuku road in Kaiama, where an Explosive Ordnance Disposal team located four IED cylinders.

It added that the EOD team successfully disposed of two cylinders and disabled the remaining two.

"In Plateau, troops of Operation ENDURING PEACE arrested six suspected illegal miners at Rakwok mining site, Barkin Ladi LGA.

"The troops recovered a cutlass, seven torchlights, a mobile phone and other items from the suspects.

"In Benue, troops of Operation WHIRL STROKE arrested four suspected vandals with vandalised pipelines at Gou, Logo Local Government Area.

"A generator and other items were recovered from the suspects.

"Meanwhile, troops and police intervened in a communal clash at Kowa Yarda village, Karshi, Abuja, after a herder allegedly macheted two farmers.

"Troops subsequently engaged the families, youth leaders and vigilantes and appealed for calm and restraint.

"The troops also rescued a Fulani vigilante detained by youths at Ara Sabo and handed him over to the vigilante headquarters in the area," it said. (NAN)