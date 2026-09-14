Nigeria: Police Secure N300,000 Hospital Debt Waiver for Woman Who Lost Baby After C-Section

The Ogun State Police Command said its intervention demonstrated police's efforts in facilitating peaceful resolution of disputes brought before them

A bereaved woman in Ogun State has had a N300,000 hospital debt waived after she sought police intervention following the death of her baby after a Caesarean Section.

The woman, Precious Mathew, had undergone the procedure at Longe Hospital Medical Centre in Sabo, Owode-Yewa, on 30 June, but lost her baby after the surgery.

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Punch reported that the Ogun State Police Command in a Monday's statement said the hospital bill amounted to N400,000 from which Mrs Mathew had paid N100,000, leaving an outstanding balance of N300,000.

Unable to settle the remaining bill, she approached the Owode-Yewa Police Division on Sunday and sought help over the debt.

The matter was subsequently brought to the attention of the state Commissioner of Police, Olubode Ojajuni, who intervened by contacting the medical doctor, Babanki Samuel, and appealing for compassion.

The intervention resulted in the doctor voluntarily waiving the entire outstanding N300,000 after listening to the circumstances surrounding her situation.

"Moved by the circumstances and in a remarkable display of compassion, the doctor voluntarily forgave the entire outstanding balance of N300,000, allowing the woman to leave without the burden of further payment," the command's statement read.

The command commended Mr Samuel, the doctor for what it described as an act of humanity and generosity. It added that the case demonstrated how dialogue could help resolve disputes involving members of the public.

"This intervention, devoid of confrontation or recrimination, opened a channel for dialogue and ultimately resulted in an act of compassion," the command added.