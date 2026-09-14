Ghana: Nandom MP Announces Gh¢282,000 Scholarship for 98 Students

Ninety-eight students in the Nandom Constituency of the Upper West Region are set to receive bursaries from the Member of Parliament (MP) of the area to support their education in the 2026/27 academic year.

This follows the approval of GH¢282,000 by the MP, Mr Richard Kuuire, for the payment of school fees and another GH¢47,500 for medical bills for some constituents for the 2026 financial year.

Speaking in an interview with The Ghanaian Times in Accra on Friday, Mr Kuuire said the GH¢282,000 school fees support would benefit about 98 students within the Nandom Constituency.

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He said details of the beneficiaries and the individual allocations would be announced at an official ceremony on Thursday, at the Municipal Assembly Hall at Danko, to hand over cheques to the students.

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The MP also disclosed that he had approved GH¢47,500 to assist various people within the constituency with the payment of their medical bills for the 2026 financial year.

Mr Kuuire said the interventions were intended to provide support to constituents facing financial challenges in accessing education and healthcare.

On some development projects in the constituency, the MP said the contractor for the construction of the 24-hour economy market was already at the project site preparing for the actual construction work to begin.

He said the presence of the contractor at the site marked the beginning of preparatory activities ahead of the commencement of the main construction works.

Mr Kuuire also disclosed that the contractor engaged to patch potholes on the Lawra-Nandom-Hamile road was on site, with logistics for the exercise being moved to the Mission Park.

He said the contractor would begin the pothole patching from the speed ramp around the Nandom Community Bank towards the hospital, before returning to the speed ramp to continue the work towards Hamile.

The MP said the road works would help improve the condition of the major route and facilitate movement between communities along the corridor.

The developments are expected to provide relief to students and constituents requiring medical assistance, while the market and road projects are expected to contribute to economic activity and improve transportation within the constituency.