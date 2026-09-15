Nigeria: Nollywood Film 'Black Market' Targets Guinness World Record With Lagos Screening

Nollywood film Black Market is attempting to set a new Guinness World Record for the largest single-location film screening at Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS) in Lagos on September 26, 2026.

Organisers aim to attract 50,000 attendees, seeking to surpass the current record of 43,000.

Directed by Fatimah Binta Gimsay and co-written with Abdul Tijani-Ahmed, the movie features actors Lateef Adedimeji, Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman, Scarlet Gomez, and Uzor Arukwe. The record attempt is produced by Signet Ring Studios, Switch Visuals Production, and Filmone Studios, in partnership with corporate sponsors and the Lagos State Ministry of Culture.