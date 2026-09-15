Nigeria: El-Rufai's Close Allies Abandon Ex-Governor in Prison, Return to APC

Former Kaduna State, Malam Nasir El-Rufai's close allies and associates have abandoned him in Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) custody and returned to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The allies of the ex-governor said they would support Governor Uba Sani's second term bid.

Prominent among them former Chief of Staff to El-Rufai, Bashir Saidu, former commissioner and senator who represented Kaduna North senatorial district, Abdu Kwari, former commissioner in Kaduna State, Jafaru Sani, among others left African Democratic Congress (ADC) and rejoined APC.

Speaking with LEADERSHIP in a telephone interview, former ADC North West vice chairman and ex- commissioner, Jafaru Sani said they left ADC with over 150,000 registered members and returned to their former party APC.

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When asked whether they have reached out to the El-Rufai before leaving ADC, Sani, said the ICPC has blocked channels to reach the former governor, "Yes, I can confirm to you that we have left ADC and returned to APC. We tried to reach Nasir El-Rufai and inform him of our collective decision to return to APC but it was not successful because ICPC has blocked all the channels and we were not being able to reach him in prison. Our welcome ceremony will be held next week. We left together with over 150,000 registered members of ADC to APC to support Governor Uba Sani's re-election bid."

Also asked whether their the former governor would return to APC if he secures his freedom, Sani said El-Rufai will never join APC again, "Mallam Nasir El-Rufai will never return to APC."

El-Rufai and governor Uba Sani had parted way one year after 2023 elections.

When contacted, the ADC 2027 governorship candidate in Kaduna State, Isah Ashiru said they have rights to move to any political party.

Ashiru's spokesman, Abdulwaheed Olayinka Adubi, told our correspondent that, "They have rights to move to any political party. Don't forget politics is about interest," he said.

Former Governor Nasir el-Rufai, who is the Kaduna State ADC leader has been in the custody of Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) for 200 days as he was arraigned at the both federal and Kaduna State High Courts on charges bordering on alleged corrupt practices and abuse of office.

El-Rufai is also facing charges over alleged wiretapping at the Federal High Court Abuja brought against him by the Department of State Services (DSS).