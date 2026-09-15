Nigeria: Plateau Bus Attack - How I Survived As Gunmen Kill 13, Including 8 Passengers, Driver - Lone Survivor

JOS -- The lone survivour of the Dungus Junction attack, Nasiru Garba, Plateau State, during which nine persons were killed, yesterday, narrated that he hid in the vehicle, as the attackers approached the bus and opened the front door.

Recall that 13 persons were killed in separate attacks on communities in Jos South, Mangu and Riyom Local Government Areas of the state, with nine people, including eight passengers and the driver, killed when gunmen attacked a commercial bus travelling to Jos.

The attacks, which occurred Sunday night, also left several persons injured, with two people killed at Vodni in Pushit District of Mangu council and two others at Tahoos in Riyom Local Government Area of the state.

Meanwhile, the state government has condemned the fresh attacks in parts of Mangu and the killing at Dungus Junction, Kuru, vowing stronger secutiy in the state.

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The lone survivour of the Dungus Junction attack, Nasiru Garba, who was the conductor of the commercial bus, said: "We parked by the roadside and dropped off five passengers.

"After they alighted, the driver got down to collect the transport fare.

"I was in front of the bus waiting for the driver. Immediately the driver opened the door to enter, the gunmen opened fire on the passengers who had alighted and those inside the bus.

"All the passengers that had already alighted, the remaining passengers in the bus, and the driver died.

"Immediately I heard the gunshots, I bent down in the vehicle. The attackers approached the bus and opened the front door."

Garba, who described the attack as terrible, said he survived after keeping low inside the vehicle while the attackers searched him.

He said: "They collected all the money with me and my phone that was being charged. They didn't talk while carrying out the act and I didn't look at their faces.

"I am new on the job. This was just my fourth day working as a bus conductor," he said.

Confirming the attack, spokesman of the Berom Youth Moulders, BYM, Rwang Tengwong, said: "The incident happened about 9.40p.m.

"The victims were all passengers travelling to Jos when the terrorists opened fire on the vehicle.

"Among those killed was a member of Operation Rainbow. It is a very sad development and we lament the loss of lives."

Tengwong added that some of the passengers sustained gunshot wounds and were rushed to hospitals, where some reportedly later died.

"It was a vehicle carrying passengers to Jos. The attackers opened fire on them and some of the victims were killed," he said.

A resident of the community, Musa Dauda, also confirmed the attack, saying, "Some of the passengers who were injured were taken to the hospital, but some of them died while receiving treatment.

"The commercial bus was later found stained with blood and riddled with bullets," he said.

Meanwhile, in Mangu council, suspected terrorists reportedly attacked Vodni in Pushit District during the night, killing two persons and injuring four others.

The injured victims were reportedly receiving treatment at a hospital in Mangu town.

Similarly, two persons were killed at Tahoos in Riyom council in a separate attack around the same period.

Govt condemns Kuru bus attack, Mangu killings

Reacting to the incidents, Plateau State Government condemned the attacks, describing the reported killings in Mangu and the Kuru incident as deeply disturbing.

In a statement by the Commissioner for Information and Communication, Joyce Ramnap, the government said it remained committed to strengthening the state's security architecture in collaboration with security agencies, traditional institutions, community leaders and other stakeholders.

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The statement added, "These incidents are deeply disturbing, especially at a time when the state government, in collaboration with security agencies, traditional institutions, community leaders and other stakeholders, has continued to strengthen the peace and security architecture of the state through sustained dialogue, intelligence sharing, community engagement and other proactive measures.

"Government also appeals to citizens, particularly residents of communities affected by insecurity, to remain vigilant and cooperate with security agencies by providing credible and timely information that can assist in preventing attacks and apprehending perpetrators.

"Citizens are equally urged to resist the temptation to resort to reprisal attacks, which can further escalate violence and undermine the peace-building efforts of the state.

"Under the leadership of Governor Caleb Mutfwang, the Plateau State Government remains committed to peace as a priority."