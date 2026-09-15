Nigeria: Soldiers, Police Kill Scores of Terrorists in Kebbi, Recover Arms, Motorcycles

A combined team of policemen and soldiers has killed an unspecified number of terrorists in Gumki Forest in the Kangiwa local government area of Kebbi State.

The security personnel neutralised the criminals during an operation on Monday in Gumki Forest, which is a known route used by bandits and Lakurawa terrorists.

A statement by the spokesperson of the Kebbi Police Command, SP Bashir Usman, confirmed this yesterday to journalists in Birnin Kebbi.

It, however, said that items included one PKT rifle with 174 rounds of live ammunition, one AK-47 rifle with 14 rounds of live ammunition, a pair of military camouflage uniforms, a pair of boots, two mobile phones, charms and four motorcycles were recovered from the slain terrorists.

Usman added that security personnel stationed in the area were conducting an operation to clear the area and prevent further attacks.