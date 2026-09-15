Nigeria: Govt Launches Digital Academy, Offers 32,000 Nigerians Free Global Tech Certifications

The Federal Government has launched the Digital Training Academy, a major skills-development initiative that will provide 32,000 Nigerians with free access to global digital and professional training and recognised certifications in high-demand technology fields.

Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, who launched the academy, Monday, in Abuja, said the initiative was designed to close Nigeria's widening skills gap, improve employability and position more Nigerians to compete for jobs and business opportunities in the global digital economy.

The programme, powered by the Nigeria Education Sector Renewal Initiative,NESRI, under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda, is being implemented in partnership with leading global learning platforms, including Coursera and Pluralsight.

Alausa said the academy represented more than the launch of an online learning portal, describing it as a new pathway linking talent to world-class learning, learning to certification, and certification to productive employment, enterprise and national development.

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According to him, beneficiaries will receive training in critical areas including software development methodologies, artificial intelligence and machine learning, IT automation, cybersecurity, cloud computing, natural language processing and quantum computing.

He said the selected fields were not merely academic disciplines, but areas already transforming workplaces, industries and economies across the world.

"Our objective here is very clear: to bridge Nigeria's skills gap, improve employability and enable more of our citizens to take part in the digital economy," the minister said.

Alausa added that the programme would equip beneficiaries with competencies capable of being deployed to solve real-world problems, strengthen existing businesses and create new enterprises, while giving Nigerian professionals a competitive edge in both the domestic and international markets.

The minister stressed that the Federal Government was deliberately pursuing an inclusive digital-skilling model, warning against a situation where digital education becomes accessible only to Nigerians who can afford devices, reliable internet connections or expensive international courses.

To address the challenge, he disclosed that access centres equipped with internet connectivity and learning devices are being established across the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory.

The centres, he explained, would enable Nigerians without personal computers, smartphones or dependable internet access to participate fully in the training programme.

Alausa said the government had also introduced a structured learner journey designed to ensure credibility, proper targeting and measurable outcomes.

Under the arrangement, applicants will register with their National Identification Number ,NIN, provide information about their backgrounds and career interests, undertake a pre-assessment and thereafter be placed on appropriate learning pathways.

He said the process would enable the government and its partners to match participants with suitable courses, monitor their progress and ensure that public investment translates into tangible results.

While the government is targeting 32,000 enrolments and 32,000 certificates, Alausa said the success of the academy would ultimately be judged by what beneficiaries do with the skills acquired.

He identified the real measures of success to include graduates securing meaningful employment, teachers deploying digital tools more effectively, entrepreneurs improving productivity, young Nigerians building technology-enabled businesses and professionals gaining the capacity to compete globally.

The minister urged beneficiaries to approach the programme with discipline, consistency and a clear sense of purpose, stressing that the government's investment in their training came with a responsibility to apply and share the knowledge acquired.

He further disclosed that the Digital Training Academy would complement other federal government skills initiatives, particularly the 3 Million Technical Talent (3MTT) programme of the Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy.

According to him, Nigerians who have passed through the 3MTT programme would now have an opportunity to obtain global certifications through the Digital Training Academy.

He also linked the initiative to the National Talent Export Programme,NATEP,recently launched by the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, saying the programme would provide a pipeline of trained Nigerians who could be connected to international employment opportunities.

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Alausa called on employers, technology companies, professional bodies, educational institutions, development partners and state governments to support the academy by creating internship opportunities, mentorship programmes, project-based learning and pathways to employment and entrepreneurship.

"Training achieves its fullest value when it is connected to opportunity," he said.

The minister said the initiative reflected the administration's broader vision of repositioning education as a driver of economic growth and national renewal by expanding access, improving quality and embracing technology.

He formally declared the Digital Training Academy launched, urging eligible Nigerians to register and take advantage of the opportunity to acquire globally relevant skills.

He said the initiative was ultimately aimed at building a Nigeria where geography would not limit ambition, poverty would not shut citizens out of quality learning, and every Nigerian would have a fair opportunity to acquire relevant skills and contribute productively to the economy.