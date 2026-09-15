Nigeria: Bandits Once Collected Bride Prices, Imposed Taxes in Kaduna - State Govt

15 September 2026
Leadership (Abuja)
By Aza Msue

Kaduna State government has hinted that bandits once controlled rural communities, imposing taxes, dictating farming activities and even collecting bride prices.

The state commissioner for Information and Culture, Ahmed Maiyaki, revealed that the kinetic and non-kinetic approaches to tackling insecurity had yielded results, with the government recovering over 500,000 hectares of farmland from bandits over the last three years.

At a gala night organised by the Kano Correspondents' Chapel as part of its annual retreat in Kaduna, Maiyaki explained that the administration had empowered traditional rulers, religious leaders, youth groups and other stakeholders to play active roles in the fight against insecurity.

According to Maiyaki, between 2023 and early 2026, 75 potential threats were detected, of which 70 were addressed, thereby preventing communal or religious clashes.

"It was so bad that farmers could not go to their farms. But today, with community-led security and early warning systems, peace has returned, and our farmers are back on the land," he said.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.