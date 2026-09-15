South Africa: Sixth Woman Found Dead in Ekurhuleni As Fears Deepen

A plane flies above smog above Kempton Park in Gauteng, South Africa.

A woman's body was reportedly found in Kwa-Thema, bringing to six the number of women found dead across Ekurhuleni in two months.

Police say four of the five Kempton Park victims showed signs of sexual assault while two of the women remain unidentified.

Fears over the safety of women in Ekurhuleni have deepened after another woman's body was reportedly discovered.

The latest body was found in Kwa-Thema, Springs, east of Johannesburg. Kwa-Thema is 45km away from Kempton Park where the bodies of five women were discovered over the past two months, bringing the total to six.

Police are investigating the five Kempton Park cases but have not confirmed that the Kwa-Thema discovery is connected to them.

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Deputy National Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Tebello Mosikili revealed more disturbing details about the five Kempton Park cases during a media briefing on Monday night.

Police say four of the five women showed signs of sexual assault.

"We know that they were all sexually molested, or at least the majority of them," Mosikili said.

She said one of the bodies was too badly decomposed for police to make the same finding at this stage.

"But the other four, yes, the team can confirm that they were sexually molested," she said.

Police are also trying to identify two of the five women found around Kempton Park.

"So out of the five here in Kempton Park, the only two bodies have not yet been identified," Mosikili said.

The five Kempton Park victims were found partially clothed, with visible bruising reported in the cases.

Police have not confirmed that one person is responsible for the deaths.

They have also not confirmed that a serial killer is operating in the area.

A multidisciplinary police team has been set up to investigate the Kempton Park deaths and establish whether they are connected.

The team includes experienced detectives and specialists from the Investigative Psychology Unit.

One of the identified women is 38-year-old runner Elizabeth "Tsontso" Moselakgomo.

Moselakgomo disappeared last week after leaving home for a run. Her family identified her body on Monday, bringing a heartbreaking end to the search for the runner. Tsontso leaves behind an eight-year-old daughter.

In the Ekurhuleni case, investigators are still yet to establish how the woman died and whether her death has any connection to the five cases around Kempton Park.