South Africa: Missing Kempton Park Runner Elizabeth Moselakgomo Found Dead

A plane flies above smog above Kempton Park in Gauteng, South Africa.

· Elizabeth Moselakgomo's family identified her body on Monday after the 38-year-old runner disappeared while out for an afternoon run last Wednesday.

· Another woman was found dead in Olifantsfontein on Monday morning as police investigate possible links between several women's deaths around Kempton Park.

Missing runner identified as fears deepen

The family of missing Kempton Park runner Elizabeth "Tsontso" Moselakgomo has identified her body, bringing a heartbreaking end to the search for the 38-year-old mother.

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Her family positively identified her at the Germiston mortuary on Monday.

Moselakgomo disappeared last Wednesday after leaving home for an afternoon run.

She leaves behind an eight-year-old daughter.

Her body was recovered on Saturday as concerns grew over several women found dead around Kempton Park in recent weeks.

The identification comes as police investigate another disturbing discovery.

A fifth woman was found dead in Olifantsfontein on Monday morning.

A passerby walking to work reportedly spotted the body and alerted police.

The woman was found near the old Comair aviation training centre along the R21.

Police believe she may have been dumped there between Sunday night and Monday morning.

National police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe confirmed the discovery.

The woman was partially clothed and had visible bruising.

Police hunt for answers

The deaths have caused growing concern because of similarities in some of the cases.

Several women have been found partially clothed and with visible injuries.

Police have not confirmed that all the deaths are connected.

They have also not confirmed that a serial killer is responsible.

Investigators are now trying to establish whether there is any link between the cases.

Police have already formed a special team to investigate.

It includes experienced detectives and specialists from the Investigative Psychology Unit.

Additional police resources have also been deployed.

Acting national police commissioner Lieutenant-General Puleng Dimpane previously ordered Gauteng police to establish the dedicated team.

It is being led by Gauteng deputy provincial commissioner Major-General Mbuso Khumalo.

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Women warned to be careful

Police have warned women living in and around Kempton Park, particularly Rhodesfield, to take extra care.

The warning has become even more chilling following the identification of Moselakgomo, who disappeared after going out for a run.

Police have urged women to avoid isolated places and, where possible, not to walk or exercise alone.

"They should avoid secluded spaces, remain vigilant and, where possible, travel or exercise in groups," Mathe said in the earlier warning.

Experts have also called for stronger action.

Criminal law expert Cornelia van Graan previously said warnings alone were not enough.

"Serious effort must be made to prevent crimes against women and children and issuing warnings does not amount to sufficient effort," Van Graan said.

She called for greater police visibility in affected areas.

University of Limpopo criminology expert Professor Witness Maluleke has warned against declaring the cases connected before investigators have enough evidence.

"However, the investigations can be prolonged. Thus, the public and affected families should be patient with the process," he said.

Police now face mounting pressure to establish what happened to the women and whether any of the deaths are connected.

For Moselakgomo's family, the search for their missing loved one has ended in tragedy.

For women around Kempton Park, the latest discoveries have brought fresh fear.

Police investigations continue.