Nigeria: Nine Killed in Plateau Bus Attack As Army Chief Visits State, Orders Troops to Sustain Pressure On Criminals

Nasiru Garba, the bus conductor and only survivor of the attack, said the driver had stopped to drop off five passengers when the gunmen opened fire

At least nine people were killed when gunmen attacked a commercial bus at Dungus Junction in Kuru community, Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State, on Sunday night.

The attack occurred at about 9:30 p.m. when the bus, travelling towards Jos, stopped by the roadside to drop off passengers, according to the sole survivor of the attack and community sources.

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The Chief of Army Staff, Waidi Shaibu, visited Plateau on Monday, a day after the attack, amid renewed security concerns in parts of the state.

Mr Shaibu visited the headquarters of the Nigerian Army's 3 Division and Operation Enduring Peace in Jos, where he reviewed the security situation and ongoing operations with the General Officer Commanding 3 Division, Maxwell Dangana.

He directed troops to sustain pressure on criminal elements and strengthen efforts to consolidate peace and stability across the state.

Nasiru Garba, the bus conductor and only survivor of the attack, said the driver had stopped to allow five passengers to alight when the gunmen opened fire.

Mr Garba said he was standing at the front of the vehicle when he heard the gunshots and immediately bent down inside the bus.

"All the passengers who had already alighted, the remaining passengers in the bus and the driver died," he said.

According to him, the attackers later approached the bus, opened the front door and searched him.

"They collected all the money along with my phone, which was charging. They did not say anything while carrying out the act, and I did not look at their faces," he said.

Mr Garba said the incident left him confused and terrified, adding that he had only started working as a bus conductor four days before the attack.

The commercial bus was later found riddled with bullet holes and stained with blood.

The attack has raised fresh concerns over the safety of commuters travelling along the route, particularly at night.

Community sources said the victims were travelling towards Jos when the attackers opened fire on the vehicle.

The attack came amid renewed violence in parts of Plateau.

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Community leaders also reported the killing of three young herders and the shooting of about 50 cattle in Aloghom, Mangu Local Government Area, while a separate incident in Nyerwe, Barkin Ladi Local Government Area, reportedly left a herder and 18 cattle dead.

The incidents have added to longstanding security concerns in the state, where attacks and reprisals involving farming and herding communities have repeatedly resulted in deaths and displacement.

COAS visits Plateau

During his visit on Monday, Mr Shaibu reviewed the security situation and ongoing operations with senior military commanders in the state.

He also inspected the ongoing construction of the Nigerian Army Remotely Piloted Aircraft System Control Station, which is expected to strengthen the military's intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities.

The army chief commended the troops for their sacrifices and urged them to remain vigilant in discharging their duties.

He also stressed the need for cooperation among the military, other security agencies, traditional institutions, community leaders, and residents to tackle insecurity.

Mr Shaibu directed the troops to respond decisively to security threats while maintaining professionalism and respect for the rights of law-abiding citizens.

He urged residents to provide timely and credible information to security agencies to assist ongoing operations and help prevent further attacks.

The latest attack has renewed calls for stronger security measures along vulnerable routes in Plateau, particularly those linking rural communities with Jos metropolis.