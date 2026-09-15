Liberia: Gbeisay Tightens the LNBA

The Judiciary is moving toward a more systematic way of determining who is entitled to appear before its courts, as the Supreme Court and the Liberia National Bar Association (LNBA) seek to close one of the justice system's most damaging loopholes--uncertainty over who is actually licensed and authorized to practice law.

The development comes against the backdrop of the Supreme Court's recent publication of the 2026 list of qualified LNBA-licensed lawyers, following growing judicial attention to unauthorized legal practice and professional misconduct.

At the center of the emerging regulatory push is Chief Justice Yamie Quiqui Gbeisay Sr., whose tenure has increasingly emphasized institutional discipline, access to justice, professional accountability and public confidence in the courts.

A reliable and verifiable roll of lawyers can become a powerful institutional filter--allowing judges, magistrates, court clerks and litigants to distinguish between legitimate legal practitioners, lawyers whose licenses are not current, suspended practitioners and persons who have no authority to practice law at all.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

That distinction matters in a country where access to justice often depends on navigating a complex legal system through professional intermediaries.

For years, concerns have been raised about individuals presenting themselves as lawyers without possessing the necessary authorization to practice.

The problem is particularly serious outside Monrovia, where litigants may have fewer opportunities to independently verify the credentials of a person appearing before them as an attorney.

For an ordinary citizen involved in a land dispute, probate case, debt matter, family dispute or criminal proceeding, the difference between a genuine lawyer and an impostor may not be immediately obvious.

The consequences, however, can be severe.

A person who pays legal fees to an unauthorized practitioner may lose money, miss important procedural deadlines or receive defective legal advice. In some cases, the damage may extend to the underlying case itself.

The Supreme Court has already demonstrated that it is prepared to confront the problem.

On July 28, 2026, the Judiciary announced that Chief Justice Gbeisay had barred Emmanuel Hilter, a City Solicitor at the Ministry of Justice, from practicing law in any court in Liberia after an investigation into his qualifications. The Judiciary described Hilter as a "fake lawyer."

That action transformed the issue from an abstract concern into a visible test of the Court's willingness to enforce professional standards.

And it appears to have reinforced the need for a more systematic mechanism.

The publication of the 2026 qualified lawyers list is important precisely because enforcement cannot depend exclusively on individual investigations.

The Judiciary's website now provides a dedicated listing of "Qualified Liberian National Bar Association 2026 Licensed Lawyers," published August 24, 2026. The LNBA also maintains an online lawyer directory that allows users to search lawyers by status and other identifying information.

This creates the foundation for something much more consequential--moving lawyer verification from an informal, case-by-case process toward a standardized system.

The Supreme Court has repeatedly affirmed that Article 75 of the 1986 Constitution gives it authority to regulate the practice of law. In a 2025 decision, the Court expressly stated that its constitutional authority includes the power to censure, suspend or disbar lawyers found guilty of professional misconduct, malpractice, fraud, deceit, criminal activity or conduct detrimental to the administration of justice.

The Court has also made clear that admission into the legal profession is not merely a matter of possessing a law degree.

In a major admission decision, the Supreme Court emphasized qualifications including legal education, admission to practice, professional experience, good standing with the national and local bar associations, and good moral and ethical conduct.

The regulatory architecture, therefore, already exists.

The challenge has been consistent enforcement and verification.

Cleaning Out the "Bad Apples"

This is where the current initiative could become transformative. A professional roll does not automatically clean the Judiciary. It gives the Judiciary the instrument to do so.

There are at least three different categories that must not be conflated: First, genuine lawyers in good standing. These practitioners have fulfilled the requirements necessary to practice.

Second, qualified lawyers who have fallen out of good standing or have been suspended. Their legal education and professional identity may be genuine, but they may not be entitled to practice during the period of suspension or non-compliance.

Third, complete impostors. These are individuals who have never acquired the legal authority required to represent themselves as lawyers.

Each category requires a different response.

The third category demands particularly aggressive enforcement because unauthorized practice undermines both the profession and the courts themselves.

But the second category is equally important to professional regulation. A lawyer who has been suspended or otherwise barred from practice cannot simply continue appearing in court because verification mechanisms are weak.

The Judiciary's Code of Moral and Professional Ethics expressly prohibits lawyers from facilitating unauthorized practice by laypersons or others who have failed to comply with admission requirements. It provides for suspension where a lawyer is found guilty of violating that rule.

That means the clean-up cannot stop with fake lawyers.

It must also address lawyers who enable them, lawyers who violate professional standards and practitioners who ignore disciplinary sanctions.

Why Rural Liberia Matters

The reform has an especially important access-to-justice dimension.

The justice system extends well beyond the Temple of Justice in Monrovia. Citizens in rural counties interact with magistrates, circuit courts and other judicial institutions where professional verification can be more difficult.

That is why the Judiciary's recent expansion of magistrate capacity is significant.

On September 1, the Supreme Court announced that Chief Justice Gbeisay had officially seated 73 magistrates across the 15 counties, describing the deployment as part of efforts to expand access to justice to citizens and residents in remote areas.

But increasing the number of judicial officers without ensuring that the legal professionals appearing before them are properly credentialed would leave an important vulnerability unresolved.

The real reform, therefore, is not simply more courts. It is better-regulated courts.

Politically and institutionally, the move also carries another significance.

President Joseph Nyuma Boakai has publicly pledged support for Chief Justice Gbeisay's judicial reform agenda, with the Judiciary reporting in August that the President emphasized the importance of a strong Judiciary to democracy and national development.

But the most important feature of the current effort is that the Judiciary is seeking to regulate its own professional environment.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

That matters for separation of powers.

A credible Judiciary cannot depend on the Executive Branch to determine who may practice before the courts. Nor should professional discipline become a political instrument.

The authority must remain grounded in law, evidence and established judicial procedures.

That is also why the treatment of lawyers facing disciplinary allegations must remain fair. The recent suspension of Cllr. Peter King, for example, was explicitly described as temporary pending investigation by the Grievance and Ethics Committee, with the Chief Justice's office stressing that the suspension was not a final determination of the allegations.

Cleaning the Judiciary does not mean abandoning due process. It means applying due process more consistently.

The real test will now be implementation.

If the 2026 roll becomes a routinely updated verification mechanism accessible to judges, magistrates, clerks and the public, it could fundamentally change how legal practice is monitored in Liberia.

Every lawyer appearing in court should be identifiable by verifiable credentials. Every suspension or disciplinary restriction should be reflected promptly. And litigants should have a straightforward way to determine whether the person demanding payment to represent them is actually authorized to do so.

The LNBA's existing online directory provides part of that infrastructure, while the Supreme Court's publication of the 2026 licensed-lawyer list creates an additional official reference point.

But transparency must be matched by enforcement.

If an unauthorized person is identified, the appropriate legal and disciplinary mechanisms must follow. If a legitimate lawyer violates professional rules, the process must be equally firm. And if the records are inaccurate or outdated, the system will quickly lose credibility.