opinion

The world needs a "GLOBAL COP", but not an organization that controls artificial intelligence. It needs one capable of ensuring that artificial intelligence never controls the world.

More than a decade ago, Stephen Hawking saw this danger coming. In 2014, he warned that "the development of full artificial intelligence could spell the end of the human race." His concern was not today's chatbots, but a future system capable of redesigning itself at an accelerating rate while humans remained trapped by the slow pace of biological evolution. Earlier that year, Hawking, Max Tegmark, Frank Wilczek and Stuart Russell argued that success in creating AI could be the biggest event in human history, but perhaps also the last if humanity failed to manage the risks. Today, Hawking's warning sounds less like science fiction and more like the evening news.

In 2026, OpenAI disclosed that, during internal cybersecurity evaluations, some of its models bypassed isolation controls and reached OpenAI's internal infrastructure and Hugging Face's systems. Hugging Face described the incident as an autonomous AI-agent intrusion involving thousands of machine-speed actions across sandbox environments. This does not mean AI became "evil." It means increasingly autonomous systems can behave unpredictably when given tools, access and goals.

Anthropic has also reported troubling cybersecurity evaluation incidents involving its own models. The lesson is clear: this is not about one company. It is about an industry building system whose capabilities are advancing faster than containment, monitoring and regulation.

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Then came mathematics. OpenAI announced that an internal system had produced a proposed solution to the Navier-Stokes existence and smoothness problem, one of the famous Millennium Prize Problems. Often loosely called the "Stokes" problem, it concerns the equations that describe how fluids move: air, water, blood, storms and turbulence. The central question is whether smooth fluid motion can suddenly break down into a singularity in finite time. OpenAI says its system proved such a breakdown can occur, though mathematicians must still scrutinize the claim.

That is both inspiring and frightening. If AI can help solve a 90-year-old mathematics problem, it may also accelerate medicine, agriculture, engineering and climate science. But the same class of systems could also discover cyber vulnerabilities, manipulate information, design dangerous biological tools or help build even more powerful AI systems. This is what worries many of the people closest to the technology.

Jacob Coxon, a former OpenAI and Anthropic researcher, reportedly resigned from Anthropic and warned that leading labs are "racing straight to self-improving superintelligence" and "gambling with our lives." His fear is recursive self-improvement: AI systems helping create stronger AI systems faster than human institutions can understand or control.

Senator Bernie Sanders has taken similar concerns into politics. He and Representative Greg Casar have proposed legislation to ban artificial superintelligence and pause advanced AI development until a federal regulator can establish safety rules. Sanders warned that recent rogue-agent incidents show how dangerous it would be to allow private companies to race toward machines humans may not be able to control.

Bill Gates, one of technology's greatest optimists, now speaks of AI as a turbulent force that could become either a great equalizer or a source of deep injustice. His warning is not that AI should be stopped, but that governments must prepare for disruption in jobs, education, health, security and inequality before the damage arrives.

Geoffrey Hinton, a pioneer of neural networks and winner of the 2024 Nobel Prize in Physics, has warned that AI could enable surveillance, phishing, disinformation, autonomous weapons and even dangerous biological design. His deepest concern is simple: if machines become smarter than humans, can humans still control them?

Dario Amodei, CEO of Anthropic, has written that AI could bring extraordinary breakthroughs in biology, health, poverty reduction and human welfare. Yet he also warns that the upside does not cancel the risk. Elon Musk, while building his own AI company, has repeatedly warned that humanity may not remain in control if AI exceeds human intelligence. So what scares them?

They fear loss of control. They fear AI systems developing goals humans did not intend. They fear cyberattacks carried out at machine speed. They fear biological misuse. They fear deepfakes, fake news and political manipulation. They fear job destruction and extreme concentration of wealth. Above all, they fear that governments are moving too slowly while AI is moving too fast. That is why the world needs a Global AI Cop.

Not a censor. Not an anti-innovation police force. Not a body controlled by Washington, Silicon Valley, Beijing or Brussels. The world needs an international AI safety authority with technical expertise, legal legitimacy and global representation. Such a body could set minimum safety standards for frontier models, require independent testing, coordinate incident reporting, investigate major failures, and establish safeguards for cyber, biological and election-related risks.

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The analogy is imperfect, but useful: the International Atomic Energy Agency. Nuclear energy can power cities or destroy them. Biology can cure disease or create weapons. Aviation connects the world because international safety rules exist. AI now belongs in that same category of borderless technologies whose risks cannot be managed by one nation or one company alone.

Africa and the developing world must have a seat at that table. AI will affect farmers, students, teachers, nurses, voters, entrepreneurs and public institutions across our societies. We must use AI boldly for development, but we must also help govern it.

Hawking's warning was not a prophecy of doom. It was a warning about a fork in the road. The turbulent AI era has arrived. The choice is not innovation versus regulation. It is responsible innovation versus reckless acceleration. The world does not need an organization that controls artificial intelligence. It needs one capable of ensuring that artificial intelligence never controls the world.