Liberia: Govt Reaffirms Press Freedom Commitment As Pul Calls for Media Sustainability

Monrovia- The Government of Liberia has reaffirmed its commitment to promoting and protecting press freedom, while the Press Union of Liberia (PUL) has called on the Joseph Nyuma Boakai administration to formulate and enact a Liberia Media Governance and Sustainability Act to strengthen the country's media sector.

The two positions were highlighted on Saturday, September 12, 2026, during the Second Annual Presidential Media Dinner, held at the EJS Ministerial Complex in Congo Town.

Addressing President Boakai, government officials, journalists, and media stakeholders, PUL President Julius Kanubah said the proposed legislation would establish a transparent national framework for supporting independent, ethical, and professional journalism in Liberia.

Kanubah said the media remains a critical pillar of democracy and urged the government to work with the Press Union to address longstanding challenges confronting journalists and media institutions.

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He acknowledged Liberia's progress in media development, including the enactment of the Freedom of Information Act, the abolition of anti-free-speech offenses through the Kamara Abdullai Kamara Act of Press Freedom, the expansion of community radio, and the country's vibrant and pluralistic media landscape.

However, he warned that these gains must be protected and further strengthened.

The PUL president recalled concerns raised during the first Presidential Media Dinner on April 10, 2025, including calls for the transformation of the Liberia Broadcasting System (LBS/ELBC) into an impartial public-service broadcaster, the declining media economy, and challenges faced by community radio stations.

According to Kanubah, those challenges include unreliable electricity, inadequate equipment, limited advertising opportunities, high operational costs, and insufficient professional training for media workers.

"More than a year later," Kanubah said, the Union was yet to see significant progress toward comprehensive ELBC reform, structured support for community radio, improved working conditions for journalists, or a national framework for media sustainability.

He therefore urged the Boakai administration to make media development a priority and collaborate with the PUL in addressing the sector's structural challenges.

Kanubah also challenged President Boakai to define the media legacy of his administration, while recognizing contributions made by previous governments.

He noted that former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf's administration enacted the Freedom of Information Act, endorsed the Declaration of Table Mountain, and contributed US$100,000 toward the proposed construction of the PUL headquarters.

He also credited former President George Weah's administration with the enactment of the Kamara Abdullai Kamara Act and the provision of a headquarters for the Female Journalists Association of Liberia (FeJAL), an auxiliary member of the PUL.

Against that backdrop, Kanubah posed a direct question to President Boakai: "What will be the media legacy of the Joseph Nyuma Boakai administration?"

The PUL president also raised concerns surrounding the previous US$100,000 contribution toward the Union's headquarters, describing the controversy over its management as an accountability issue that continues to affect the organization.

He said despite the challenges surrounding the funds, the PUL remains committed to transparency and to completing construction of its headquarters on land acquired since 1997.

Kanubah appealed to the Boakai administration to support the construction of the PUL headquarters, describing the facility as a potential national home for press freedom, professional development, ethical journalism, and the protection of journalists.

"As we wine and dine, may this dinner serve as a defining moment of intervention toward the construction of the PUL Headquarters," Kanubah said.

In response, the government reaffirmed its commitment to promoting and protecting press freedom and strengthening the relationship between the government and the media.

The government said the annual Presidential Media Dinner is intended to foster partnership between the government and the media by providing an avenue for networking, collaboration, and engagement among media practitioners and government officials.

The government emphasized that no journalist should be censored and that no media institution should be arbitrarily shut down because of its editorial stance.

It also said journalists should not be unlawfully detained, stressing that the country should not return to periods when governments controlled the media for their own interests.

At the same time, the government called on journalists and media institutions to recognize their responsibility to society, particularly as information continues to spread rapidly through radio, Facebook, WhatsApp, and other online platforms.

The government said journalists have a responsibility to inform the public and expose wrongdoing, but emphasized that this responsibility comes with a fundamental duty to report the truth as accurately as possible and to properly verify information before publication or broadcast.

The statement warned that unverified information can create fear, damage reputations, cause public confusion, and undermine trust in the media.

It noted that journalists can receive information from sources and publish it within minutes without first confirming whether it is accurate. Once such information enters the public space, the government said, correcting it can become difficult, even when a correction is issued later.

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"Unverified information is not merely a mistake in journalism," the government stated, noting that it can have real consequences for individuals, communities, institutions, and the peace of the country.

The government therefore urged journalists to ask critical questions before publishing information, including whether the information is true, why it is moving so fast, and what could happen if the information turns out to be wrong.

It further encouraged support for a media that investigates rather than assumes and practices responsible journalism.

The government said it remains committed to working with the media and other stakeholders to promote press freedom, responsible journalism, and Liberia's democratic stability.

The government also expressed appreciation to the organizers and stakeholders who contributed to the Presidential Media Dinner, while emphasizing the importance of continued engagement between the government and the media.

The event also featured a moment of silence in memory of fallen journalists, including Charles Johnson, a broadcaster of the Liberia Broadcasting System, who was remembered for his service to the media and the country.

The PUL concluded by reaffirming its readiness to collaborate with the government, emphasizing that credible journalism remains essential to the health and functioning of Liberia's democracy.