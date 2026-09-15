Liberia: Bea Mountain Pledges U.S.$50,000 to Lone Star Fundraising

Monrovia — Bea Mountain Mining Company has made the highest pledge of US$50,000 toward the Lone Star fundraising campaign, as President Joseph Nyuma Boakai set an ambitious US$10 million target to support Liberia's national football team and the development of football across the country.

The pledge was announced during the Rally Liberia Presidential Dinner held in support of the Lone Star's campaign for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

Bea Mountain's contribution came as President Boakai appealed to concessionaires and the private sector to take a stronger role in supporting sports infrastructure, youth development and communities across Liberia.

The President specifically commended Bea Mountain for fulfilling its commitment to construct two football academies in Liberia, describing the facilities as an important step toward developing the next generation of Liberian footballers.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

President Boakai said the Lone Star is more than a football team, describing it as a national symbol that carries Liberia's flag, identity, pride and the hopes of millions of Liberians.

He said Liberia has demonstrated that it can produce footballers capable of competing with the best in the world, but stressed that the country must build a system that can continuously identify and develop new talents.

According to President Boakai, the US$10 million fundraising target is not simply intended to finance the Lone Star's immediate AFCON qualification campaign but should serve as an investment in the future of Liberian football.

He called for increased investment in youth football, women's football, coaching, competitions, facilities, talent identification and grassroots development.

The President said the government also intends to provide more predictable financial support to the national team, assuring that the Lone Star's next budget would not be less than US$3 million.

He said players representing Liberia should not have to worry about how they will travel, prepare or meet basic requirements before games, adding that their responsibility should be to perform and compete for the country.

President Boakai urged concessionaires operating in Liberia to strengthen their partnerships with communities and contribute more to national development.

He said Liberia's football development system must reach all 15 counties and create a clear pathway from communities to districts, counties, national competitions, professional football and ultimately the national team.

"Talent is everywhere in Liberia," President Boakai said, noting that the challenge has been the absence of a system to identify, develop and support that talent.

He commended the Liberia Football Association for establishing the National Football Academy to support talent identification and development under the FIFA Talent Development Scheme.

The President also stressed that investment in sports should not be viewed merely as entertainment, saying sports promote discipline, teamwork, leadership, resilience and responsibility while creating opportunities and careers for young people.

"When the Lone Star rises, Liberia rises," President Boakai said.

Meanwhile, Youth and Sports Minister Cornelia Cooper Kruah said the US$10 million target would provide immediate support for the Lone Star's AFCON qualification campaign while helping establish a sustainable sponsorship structure for Liberian football.

The Minister said the funds would support training camps, transportation, accommodation, player welfare, technical preparation, equipment and other match-related requirements.

She called on concession companies, banks, telecommunications institutions, government-owned enterprises, private businesses and development partners to join the national effort.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Company By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Minister also disclosed that, with the approval of President Boakai, Lone Star players' appearance fees have been increased from US$1,000 to US$2,500, while winning bonuses have also increased from US$1,000 to US$2,500.

She said the new fees took effect with Liberia's game in Rwanda and represent the first increase of this nature in more than 20 years.

The minister said Liberia must move away from emergency fundraising whenever a major qualifying campaign begins and establish a predictable, multi-year sponsorship model for the national team.

He described private-sector support for Liberian football as an investment in national pride, youth empowerment, community development and Liberia's international image.

The fundraising dinner brought together government officials, football administrators, current and former national team players, coaches, business representatives and Lone Star supporters in an effort to mobilize resources for the national team and the broader development of Liberian football.