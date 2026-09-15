Liberia: Pal President Toweh Calls for Support to Struggling Media Sector

Monrovia- President and Publisher of the Association of Liberia (PAL), Mr. Alphonso Toweh, has called on President Joseph Nyuma Boakai and his administration to provide support to Liberia's struggling media sector.

Toweh made the appeal on Saturday, September 12, 2026, during the Second Annual Presidential Media Dinner held at the EJS Ministerial Complex in Congo Town.

Addressing President Boakai, government officials, and members of the media, Toweh thanked the President for hosting the dinner, saying the event demonstrates that the government is getting closer to the media.

He encouraged President Boakai to continue engaging with journalists and media institutions, but stressed.let me say another thing here: the media is dying," Toweh said.

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According to him, media institutions across the country are struggling to remain operational while meeting their daily responsibilities.

He said newspapers, radio stations, and television stations are required to publish and broadcast every day, but face serious financial challenges in sustaining their operations.

"Every newspaper, every radio station, every television station has to come on the air. We have to publish. We have to broadcast. But where do we get the finances from?" he asked.

Toweh therefore appealed to President Boakai to use his administration's wisdom to find ways of supporting the Liberian media in a manner that would benefit the sector and the country as a whole.

He stressed that government support for the media should not be interpreted as government control or interference in journalism."That does not mean that you are behind the media, no, Mr. President. It means that you are working toward a smooth democracy," Toweh said.

He emphasized that a strong and independent media is important to the functioning of democracy and urged the government to help create an environment in which media institutions can operate and remain sustainable.

Toweh concluded by appealing to President Boakai to seriously consider the current condition of the Liberian media and support efforts aimed at sustaining the sector.