Liberian Educator Launches Company to Support Women Navigate Transition and Long-Term Planning

A new globally structured, recognized and strategic support and development organization, LegacyWorks™ Global Strategies & Coaching for Women, offering strategic advisory and systems consulting for women navigating complex transitions, growth, and long-range planning, has been officially launched.

LegacyWorks™ operates as part of Abratha Doe Global Enterprise headquartered in New York, United States and is serving clients globally.

The company comes into being at the time the world faces multiple and complex human and structural challenges to meet social, economic and institutional goals.

According to the company, many women carry major responsibilities across work, family, financial decisions, relocation, and leadership, but lack a reliable structure for prioritizing and organizing the different pieces of their lives.

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It is that gap LegacyWorks was created to fill, to provide strategic advisory and systems consulting for women who need clarity, practical structure and a workable path forward, the company said in its launch statement this week.

LegacyWorks organizes its work through its signature framework, such as The Bridge Strategy, which is built around three principles of plan, prosper and preserve.

Services are delivered through four advisory pathways including stabilization & life systems, helping clients clarify priorities and strengthen personal and operational systems, transition and relocation advisory, supporting women through major moves and life changes and aligning daily systems with long-term financial goals.

Its legacy and long-range strategy seeks to preserve, by building practical pathways toward stability and lasting legacy.

The entry point for new clients is the Strategic Reset Session, a focused assessment designed to identify priorities and shape an actionable 90-day direction.

The company also offers two additional structured tools, including Life-in-Order System and Strategic Navigator, intended to provide ongoing structure across the client journey.

According to the company, it does not provide legal, tax, investment, licensed financial, medical, mental-health, crisis or emergency services, focusing instead on strategic advisory, systems consulting, and coaching support.

Founded with a focus on women's leadership and practical systems, LegacyWorks says its goal is to help women organize decisions, build stability, and create legacies that last.

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The founder of LegacyWorks™ which is part of the Abratha Doe Global Enterprise is Miss Abratha P. Doe, a strategic diplomat, global affairs leader, author, advisor, speaker, and institution builder with more than fifteen years of experience spanning foreign policy, peace and security, multilateral cooperation, governance, public administration, and women's leadership.

Her work has engaged national, regional, and international institutions, including the United Nations, ECOWAS, the African Union, and the European Union, and is grounded in the conviction that public commitments matter only when institutions can turn them into durable results.

Her journey has also been shaped by entrepreneurship, motherhood, personal adversity, relocation, and deliberate rebuilding.

These experiences inspired an integrated body of public ideas, proprietary frameworks, enterprises, and publications designed to transform insight into systems, systems into opportunity, and opportunity into legacy.

A Liberian, she served as assistant foreign minister for Afro-Asian affairs during the administration of former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf.

The company is now accepting inquiries via its website: https://abrathadoeglobal.com/legacyworks and WhatsApp: +1 (732) 616-5196.

Also, LegacyWorks™ can be followed on LinkedIn for insights on structure, transitions, systems, wealth alignment, leadership and long-range planning.