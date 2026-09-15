Liberia: Barkedu Senior Secondary School Dedicated in Lofa

The Ministry of Education has officially dedicated and turned over the newly constructed Barkedu Senior Secondary School in Quardu-Gboni District, Lofa County, expanding access to senior secondary education in the community.

The school, which has served the Barkedu community since 1966 at the junior secondary level, has now been upgraded to accommodate senior secondary students.

The new facility includes furnished classrooms, science laboratories for Biology, Chemistry and Physics, solar-powered electricity, improved water and sanitation facilities, as well as enhanced spaces for teachers and school administrators.

The dedication ceremony brought together community leaders, women, traditional and religious leaders, parents, educators and students, who welcomed the investment and pledged to protect and maintain the facility.

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As part of the initiative, students received book bags, menstrual hygiene kits for girls and hygiene kits for boys.

Speaking at the ceremony, Minister of Education Dr. Jarso Maley Jallah announced opportunities for qualified students from Quardu-Gboni District to benefit from tertiary scholarships in Teacher Education.

The scholarship opportunity, according to the Education Ministry, is intended to help develop a new generation of teachers from within the community and strengthen the availability of qualified educators in the area.

The dedication of the school marks an expansion of educational opportunities for students in Quardu-Gboni, while the community has been urged to take ownership of the facility and ensure its sustainability for future generations.