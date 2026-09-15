Ghana: Intensify Public Education On Cannabis, Indian Hemp - Traditional Medicinal Practitioner

A traditional medical practitioner, Dr Christiana Torvor, has called for intensified public education on cannabis and industrial hemp to address misconceptions and stigma surrounding their use.

She said although cannabis had medicinal and economic benefits, many Ghanaians continued to hold negative perceptions because of the stigma associated with it.

Dr Torvor made the call at the launch of her book, Medical Cannabis and Industrial Hemp: Medicine, Science and Economic Power, in Accra on Saturday said increased public education, particularly among the youth, would help improve understanding of the potential benefits of cannabis following the legalisation of its cultivation for medicinal and industrial purposes.

She, however, stressed that recreational use remained prohibited.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Related Articles

The 96-page, eight-chapter book examines the medicinal uses of cannabis, regulatory processes for cultivation and the economic benefits of the crop.

Dr Torvor said research into the importance of cannabis and the need to educate the public about its legitimate uses motivated her to write the book.

She urged the youth to avoid misuse of cannabis and explore opportunities to obtain the appropriate licences to cultivate medicinal cannabis and industrial hemp for income generation.

"I want to encourage the youth to read the book because it does not advise them to misuse cannabis but talks about its importance, including its cultivation and the income one can make from it," she said.

Dr Torvor said the book would serve as a reference for academic institutions, researchers, policymakers and the public, particularly in distinguishing medical cannabis, industrial hemp and recreational use.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Chamber of Cannabis Industry, Dr Mark G. Darko, called for development of the industry within a clear legal and regulatory framework.

He stressed the importance of research, scientific evidence, processing and value addition to maximise economic benefits, saying local processing would help Ghana retain greater value from cannabis products.