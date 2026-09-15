Ghana: Telecel Foundation Offers Free Health Screening At Fetu Afahye

The Telecel Ghana Foundation has provided free health screening to residents of Abura in the Central Region as part of this year's Fetu Afahye celebrations.

The outreach, organised under the Foundation's Connected Health pillar, was carried out in partnership with healthcare professionals from the Cape Coast Metropolitan Hospital and the Divine Mother and Child Foundation (DMAC).

Residents were screened for malaria, hepatitis B, typhoid, HIV and blood glucose levels, among other conditions, as part of efforts to promote preventive healthcare and encourage early detection of diseases.

The Foundation, Sustainability and External Communications Manager at Telecel Ghana, Rita Agyeiwaa Rockson, said community events such as Fetu Afahye provided an opportunity to take healthcare services directly to the people.

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"Fetu Afahye is a celebration of community, culture and togetherness, bringing people from far and near. With the rise in non-communicable diseases, our goal at Telecel Foundation is to screen and educate as many community members as possible. We are proud to support the people of Abura with free medical screening for early detection and healthier lives," she said.

A Medical Officer at the Cape Coast Metropolitan Hospital, Dr Bernard Bedu Boamah, commended the Foundation for the initiative, saying the exercise had received an overwhelming response from residents.

"We are pleased with the overwhelming response from the people of Abura. We are grateful to Telecel Foundation for giving the residents of Abura the opportunity to access free healthcare services and encouraging them to prioritise their health," he said.

A 20-year-old beneficiary, Godwin Ampofoh, also expressed his appreciation to the medical team and the Foundation.

He said his busy schedule and financial challenges often made it difficult for him to access healthcare, adding that he was grateful for the opportunity to take part in the exercise.

"Because of my busy schedule and financial challenges, I cannot always access healthcare, the reason why I am very grateful to be part of this exercise. I'm thankful to Telecel for bringing this initiative to us here in Abura," he said.

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The HealthFest initiative forms part of the Telecel Ghana Foundation's Connected Health pillar, which seeks to improve access to quality healthcare and promote preventive health practices across the country.

Through such community-based outreaches, the Foundation continues to bring basic medical services closer to residents, helping to reduce barriers to healthcare and promote healthier and more resilient communities.