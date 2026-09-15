Liberia: Aiist Offers College Pathway to 16 Islamic Institute Graduates

AIIST University College has announced plans to provide a pathway to higher education for all 16 graduates of the Liberia Islamic Institute, as the institution urges stronger support for students transitioning from high school to college.

AIIST Acting President K-Ishmeal Vamba announced the initiative while serving as keynote speaker at the third commencement convocation of the Liberia Islamic Institute in Brewerville.

Vamba said discussions are underway for the 16 graduates to enroll at AIIST University College in October to pursue degree programs.

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He said the initiative is intended to provide the graduates with a direct transition from high school to higher education and prevent them from losing academic momentum after graduation.

Speaking to parents, school authorities and graduates, Vamba said completing high school should be viewed as the beginning of another stage of education rather than the end of the journey.

"Do not gamble away the investment you have already made in your children by withdrawing support immediately after graduation, saying, 'You are a big boy now' or 'You are a big girl now,"' he told parents.

Vamba expressed concern that many young people struggle to find direction after graduating from high school, particularly when they lack opportunities to continue their education or acquire professional and technical skills.

He urged the graduates to develop clear goals for their future and take responsibility for pursuing them.

"Your certificate is important, but your vision, discipline, skills and determination will ultimately shape the person you become," Vamba said.

He also challenged the Liberia Islamic Institute's Board of Trustees, headed by Varmuyan S. Sheriff, and the school administration to establish mechanisms that help graduates transition into higher education or other productive opportunities.

"What mechanism or program has the school put in place to ensure that its graduates successfully transition from high school into college, rather than becoming part of the thousands of disadvantaged young people struggling without direction?" he asked.

According to Vamba, schools should measure their impact not only by the number of students they graduate but also by how effectively those students are prepared for higher education, employment and productive participation in society.

"I believe education must not only produce graduates; it must create purposeful, skilled, responsible and productive citizens who can contribute meaningfully to their families, communities and nation," he said.

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Vamba congratulated the graduating class and encouraged its members to take advantage of opportunities to continue their education.

"The journey does not end with graduation. The real journey begins now," he said.