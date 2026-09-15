Liberia: Cephus Blasts Boakai Over Taylor's Treatment

Monrovia — Former Solicitor General Cllr. Sayma Syrenius Cephus has criticized President Joseph Nyuma Boakai over the government's handling of former Vice President Jewel Howard-Taylor, accusing the administration of publicly humiliating her before she has been tried.

Cephus, a former chief prosecutor of Liberia, said the manner in which Howard-Taylor was arrested and detained treated her as though she were "a convicted criminal awaiting execution before trial."

In a commentary posted on Facebook Monday, September 14, Cephus called on President Boakai to publicly apologize to the former Vice President for what he described as the degrading manner in which she was treated following allegations against her.

"I am asking for an apology for the manner of treatment meted out against a former Vice President. For the near-naked spectacle before television cameras as if she was destined for the gallows. For treating a former Vice President like a convicted criminal awaiting execution before trial," Cephus said.

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He compared the government's handling of Howard-Taylor to practices under the military-led People's Redemption Council government of the 1980s, which came to power following the overthrow of President William R. Tolbert Jr. in April 1980.

"Mr. President, without any hesitation, you owe Madam Jewel Howard-Taylor a public apology. And I mean it," Cephus said. "Process matters as much as outcome. The way Jewel was arrested is exactly how the PRC operated in the 1980s. Former officials were guilty before they were tried by a Special Military Tribunal."

Cephus questioned whether it was necessary for authorities to arrest Howard-Taylor -- a former First Lady, senator and Vice President -- in a manner he said appeared degrading when the accusations against her remain allegations before the courts.

He also questioned the government's handling of her detention and subsequent release on medical grounds, arguing that the actions raised questions about the prosecution's approach to the case.

"If the government has 'overwhelming evidence,' why did the same government that arrested her file a Bill of Information to admit her to bail?" Cephus asked.

He further questioned whether Howard-Taylor had been considered a flight risk and whether she had been invited for questioning before her arrest.

Cephus also criticized public comments surrounding the case, particularly statements he attributed to government supporters suggesting that Howard-Taylor should confess because the evidence against her was overwhelming.

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"Confess to what?" he asked, arguing that publicly portraying an accused person as guilty before trial undermines the principle of due process.

"It is not justice. It is public humiliation. This is a serious misstep in the ARREST Agenda," Cephus said.

He maintained, however, that his criticism was directed at the manner in which Howard-Taylor was treated and not at the substance of the allegations against her.

"Mr. President, I am not asking for an apology for the allegations linking her to drugs. No, far from it. Let the court determine that and let the chips fall where they may," Cephus said.

Howard-Taylor is facing criminal proceedings stemming from allegations linking her to illegal drug activities. She has not been convicted, and the allegations against her remain subject to determination by the courts.