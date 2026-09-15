Liberia: Boakai Off to New York for 81st Unga, U.S. Engagements

Monrovia — President Joseph Nyuma Boakai departed Liberia Sunday for the United States, where he is expected to undertake a series of high-level engagements, including participation in the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

An Executive Mansion statement said President Boakai will first travel to Washington, D.C., where he is scheduled to hold meetings with key members of the United States Congress aimed at strengthening bilateral relations between Liberia and the United States.

The President and his delegation will then proceed to New York for the United Nations General Assembly, where he is expected to address world leaders and participate in key side events.

Following the UN engagements, President Boakai and selected members of his delegation will return to the Washington, D.C. area to participate in the Liberia Annual Diaspora Conference in Alexandria, Virginia.

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The President is expected to deliver the keynote address at the conference, which brings together Liberians from various countries across the diaspora.

During his stay in the United States, President Boakai will also make a special visit to the Liberian Maritime Registry in Dulles, Virginia.

The delegation accompanying the President includes Foreign Minister Sara Beysolow Nyanti; Finance and Development Planning Minister Augustine Kpehe Ngafuan; Information Minister Jerelinmek Matthew Piah; Health Minister Dr. Louise Mapleh Kpoto; Education Minister Dr. Jarso Maley Jallah; Gender, Children and Social Protection Minister Gbeme Kollie Horace; National Security Advisor Samuel Kofi Woods; and Youth and Sports Minister Cornelia Wonkerleh Kruah.

While President Boakai is away, Minister of State for Presidential Affairs Samuel A. Stevquoah will act as Chair of the Cabinet in consultation with Vice President Jeremiah Kpan Koung and will remain in close contact with the President.

The President's trip forms part of his administration's diplomatic and international engagements, with the UN General Assembly providing an opportunity for Liberia to participate in discussions on global issues and advance the country's interests on the international stage.