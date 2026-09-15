Liberia: TU Disability Leader Calls for Smart Use of Mys Grants Amid Student Financial Struggles

MONROVIA — The Chairperson of the Disabilities Group at William V.S. Tubman University (TU), William C. Nyanneh, has pledged to transform a L$30,000 small-scale business grant received from the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MYS) into a venture valued at US$1,000 within one year.

Nyanneh made the commitment Thursday during an occasion marking the presentation of the MYS grant to beneficiaries at William V.S. Tubman University.

He challenged fellow beneficiaries to view the financial assistance as an opportunity to establish sustainable businesses rather than as money to be spent on immediate personal needs.

According to him, the true value of the grant will be measured by what beneficiaries are able to create from it, rather than simply by how much money they receive.

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"What I want to tell you is that the money that is being given to us today should be put to good use," Nyanneh said. "Having received this money, you should be able to use it to become a successful person.

Choose something productive and meaningful."

He said beneficiaries should carefully identify businesses, services or other income-generating activities capable of producing returns while also addressing needs within their communities.

Nyanneh acknowledged that some beneficiaries may initially struggle to determine the type of business they should establish with the funds. However, he emphasized that the grant should serve as seed capital for activities that can grow over time.

"Sometimes, when they give you the money, you may not know exactly what kind of business or service you can offer to society. But the purpose of this money is to help you build something for yourself," he said.

The TU disability leader said he intends to demonstrate the potential of the grant by setting a personal target of turning the L$30,000 into a business worth at least US$1,000 within 12 months.

He encouraged beneficiaries to adopt a similar mindset by reinvesting profits, managing their finances carefully and avoiding unnecessary spending.

Nyanneh also used the occasion to speak about the broader financial difficulties confronting young people, particularly students who struggle to meet tuition, feeding, transportation and other educational expenses.

He recalled his own experiences of facing financial challenges while pursuing his education, saying such difficulties have forced some students to depend heavily on their own resources and available opportunities to remain in school.

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He therefore urged young people not to become discouraged by financial constraints, but instead to seek legitimate opportunities that can help them improve their economic conditions.

Nyanneh further recounted an experience involving the Liberia Lottery Authority in connection with a scholarship-related initiative, recalling that students had been informed that financial assistance would be provided at the end of the semester.

While encouraging beneficiaries to make productive use of available assistance, he stressed that financial support should be treated as an opportunity to build self-reliance and not simply as temporary relief.

He called on beneficiaries of the MYS grant to demonstrate that small financial interventions can produce meaningful results when properly managed.

Nyanneh said he hopes his planned transformation of the L$30,000 grant into a US$1,000 enterprise will serve as an example to other young people that limited resources can become the foundation for sustainable economic empowerment when combined with determination, proper planning and responsible investment.

The MYS small-scale grant is intended to support young people in developing income-generating activities and improving their livelihoods through entrepreneurship and self-employment.