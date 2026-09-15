Nigeria: Alert - Terrorists Planning Attacks On Worship Centres, Schools, NYSC Camps - Police

The Nigeria Police Force has raised a nationwide alert over intelligence in some parts of the country.

The alert indicated plans by terrorist elements to carry out coordinated attacks on places of worship, schools, NYSC orientation camps and other vulnerable locations.

The warning was contained in a wireless message issued by the Force Department of Operations, Abuja, and circulated to police commands and formations across the country.

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The communication, referenced CB: 0900/FDPS/DOPS/FHQ/ABJ/VOL38/68, was marked "Security General" and tagged "Treat as Very Important."

The Force said the intelligence pointed to increased mobilisation of terrorist elements.

It also identified such areas as the North-East, North-West, North-Central and parts of the South-West identified as places requiring heightened vigilance.

Of particular concern to the police is the reported movement of armed elements from Katsina through Kaduna towards Plateau State.

The Force also said suspected Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) operatives and their local collaborators were conducting surveillance and reconnaissance of potential targets.

Schools were singled out as a major concern ahead of the resumption of the 2026/2027 academic session.

The police warned that terrorists could exploit the return of students and staff to inflict mass casualties.

The intelligence also raised the possibility of attacks being carried out ahead of the 2027 general elections, potentially with the aim of creating fear and destabilising communities.

The Department of Operations assessed the development as a possible movement from terrorist "intent to preparatory activity".

This prompted the directive for immediate preventive measures.

Consequently, police commands were ordered to intensify intelligence-led surveillance, patrols, stop-and-search operations and access control around worship centres, schools, NYSC camps and other vulnerable facilities.

The Force equally directed commanders to strengthen rapid-response arrangements and tighten security around state borders, entry and exit routes and other critical approaches.

Police authorities further instructed their formations to work closely with other security and intelligence agencies, school authorities, religious leaders and the management of the National Youth Service Corps.

The collaboration, according to the directive, "is intended to strengthen information sharing and establish effective early-warning mechanisms around vulnerable locations".

Commanders were also ordered to identify and immediately address security gaps, while personnel were told to remain vigilant and report suspicious persons, vehicles, movements or objects through established channels.

"All personnel should maintain heightened vigilance and report suspicious persons, vehicles, movements or objects through established channels," the message stated.

The Force directed that credible threats or incidents be reported immediately to the Inspector-General of Police and the Department of Operations.

All affected commands and formations were ordered to ensure strict compliance with the directive and provide feedback on measures taken to strengthen security.

The warning comes amid a series of recent attacks that have demonstrated the growing vulnerability of schools and worship centres in parts of the country previously considered less exposed to insurgency.

In May, suspected Ansaru militants abducted 39 schoolchildren and teachers from three schools in Oriire, Oyo State, in an attack that marked a significant southward expansion of militant activity.

The victims were rescued by Nigerian forces in July after nearly two months in captivity.

The incident was followed by another school abduction in Borno State on June 29, when gunmen reportedly seized 36 children and a staff member during examinations.

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The alert also comes against the backdrop of the prolonged abduction crisis in Woro, Kaiama Local Government Area of Kwara State, where 176 victims were recently freed after spending nearly six months in captivity.

Reports said it was about the third mass school kidnapping recorded in the country since May.

Worship centres have similarly come under attack.

In January, gunmen raided three churches during Sunday services in Kajuru area of Kaduna State and abducted more than 150 worshippers, although no group publicly claimed responsibility for the attack.

The pattern has also been recorded in Kwara, where 38 worshippers were abducted from Christ Apostolic Church in Eruku in November 2025.

Police later arrested 33 suspects allegedly linked to the operation, describing the group as involved in other criminal activities across the region.