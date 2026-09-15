Nigeria: Former Minister Alleges Eno Instigated EFCC Probe of Ex-Akwa Ibom Governor

John Akpanudoedehe alleges that Governor Umo Eno instigated the EFCC's actions against former governor Udom Emmanuel and officials of his administration, a claim the Akwa Ibom government has dismissed as false and provocative.

Former Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory, John Akpanudoedehe, alleges that Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State instigated the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)'s probe against his predecessor, Udom Emmanuel.

Mr Akpanudoedehe, the Akwa Ibom governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress, made the allegation during an interview over the weekend.

"I am not speaking on behalf of Udom Emmanuel," Mr Akpanudoedehe, a former senator, said.

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"This governor that used to kneel down for him, they have collected, including asking EFCC to seize Udom Emmanuel's house in Lagos, the one he lives in. You are looking for someone to kneel down? It is what is called satanic humility."

Mr Akpanudoedehe also alleged that the EFCC was pursuing some former commissioners who served under Mr Emmanuel.

"Someone will make me governor and I will ask that his house be seized and pursue all the commissioners who used to work for him," he said.

The Akwa Ibom State Government has, however, rejected the allegations, accusing Mr Akpanudoedehe of making "false, reckless and completely unsubstantiated allegations" against Mr Eno.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Commissioner for Information Aniekan Umanah said Mr Eno had never reported Mr Emmanuel to the EFCC.

"For the avoidance of doubt, Governor Umo Eno has never reported anyone to the EFCC," Mr Umanah said, quoting the governor as saying: "I make bold to say that I have never reported anyone, talk more of my predecessor in office, to the EFCC. I stand to be challenged or contradicted."

The state government said Mr Eno had maintained respect for his predecessors and had pursued reconciliation and political harmony.

It cited the retention of officials who served under Mr Emmanuel and the continuation of projects initiated by previous administrations as evidence of Mr Eno's disposition towards his predecessors.

EFCC probe

The dispute comes against the backdrop of an ongoing EFCC investigation involving Mr Emmanuel.

PREMIUM TIMES reported in March 2025 that the former governor was arrested and detained after honouring an invitation from the anti-graft agency over allegations involving money laundering, diversion of funds and the alleged stealing of N700 billion.

People close to Mr Emmanuel told PREMIUM TIMES that the former governor's difficulties intensified after his security details were withdrawn.

One of the sources said the withdrawal of his security personnel from his residences, including his Lagos residence, heightened the pressure on Mr Emmanuel.

PREMIUM TIMES in October last year reported that police, apparently acting on Governor Eno's instruction, withdrew its operatives from Mr Emmanuel's residences in Akwa Ibom.

The sources also alleged that properties linked to Mr Emmanuel, including houses constructed in Ikoyi in 2009 and another built in 2011, were among properties being targeted by the EFCC.

"Why do you think Udom Emmanuel, despite not being in APC and after being politically silent since leaving office, came out twice to declare support for Mr President?" One of the sources asked.

"He was only seeking survival as a human because the powers against him are strong."

PREMIUM TIMES reported in December that Mr Emmanuel had called on Nigerians to support President Bola Tinubu to solve Nigeria's challenges. PREMIUM TIMES reported that he reaffirmed this support in July.

Two of the three sources contacted by PREMIUM TIMES were aware of allegations that Mr Eno was pushing the EFCC case against Mr Emmanuel through the influence of people they described as the governor's "new political godfathers".

Another source alleged that the investigation extended beyond Mr Emmanuel to some commissioners and members of the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly who served during his administration.

PREMIUM TIMES could not independently verify the sources' allegations.

Government warns against incitement

In its response, the Akwa Ibom State Government accused Mr Akpanudoedehe of attempting to create tension in the state and warned political actors against statements capable of threatening public peace.

It also referenced the political crisis surrounding the 2011 governorship election, alleging that Mr Akpanudoedehe was at the centre of events that resulted in violence, destruction and arson, including the burning of vehicles purchased for a mass transit scheme and damage to public property.

The government said Mr Akpanudoedehe was subsequently arrested and prosecuted over allegations arising from the crisis.

"Akwa Ibom will not be dragged back into the politics of bitterness, destruction and instability," Mr Umanah said.

The government maintained that Mr Eno remained focused on his administration's ARISE Agenda and cited roads, bridges, schools, healthcare facilities, agriculture, tourism and aviation projects as areas of focus.

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It also highlighted the ongoing commissioning of 39 projects to mark the state's 39th anniversary.

The government said Mr Akpanudoedehe, like every citizen, had a constitutional right to participate in politics and seek elective office but argued that such rights did not extend to spreading falsehoods or inciting the public.

Response from Emmanuel's aide

PREMIUM TIMES sought comment from Mr Emmanuel's media aide, Stephen Abia, on Mr Akpanudoedehe's allegations.

"I can neither confirm nor deny this. Thank you," Mr Abia said in a message to our reporter.

The newspaper also contacted EFCC spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, by calls, text messages and WhatsApp messages, including a reminder, seeking confirmation of whether the agency had received any request from Mr Eno concerning Mr Emmanuel or his properties.

Mr Oyewale had not responded at the time of filing this report.

PREMIUM TIMES specifically asked the EFCC to clarify whether it had received any request to seize Mr Emmanuel's Lagos residence and whether the commission had taken or was taking action against the former governor or former commissioners who served under him.

The commission's silence means the allegations could not be independently confirmed as of the time of filing this report.