Nigeria: King's College Concession - Tuc Directs Suspension of Industrial Action

The Trade Union Congress (TUC) has directed its affiliate unions to suspend the ongoing industrial action over the concession of King's College, Lagos, following assurances from the Federal Government on the protection of workers' jobs.

The directive was issued by the TUC General Secretary, Nuhu Toro, after an emergency meeting between the labour centre and the Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa, in Abuja on Monday.

The dispute followed the Federal Government's decision to concession King's College to the King's College Old Boys' Association (KCOBA) under a public-private partnership (PPP) arrangement.

The Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN) and other unions within the education sector had directed workers in federal unity colleges nationwide not to resume academic activities until further notice.

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The action disrupted the scheduled resumption of the 2026/2027 academic session across the federal unity college system.

The unions had raised concerns about the implications of the concession for workers, particularly the possibility of job losses and changes to the existing terms and conditions of service.

Speaking after the meeting with the minister, Toro said the TUC presented the concerns of its affiliates and received explanations from the government on the issues in contention.

He said the decision to suspend the industrial action was taken following the assurances given by the minister, stressing that the suspension was not a permanent resolution of all the issues raised.

"The issues bothering us have been laid bare, and of course, those that were critical to us were also brought to the fore," Toro said.

Toro also welcomed the establishment of the committee, saying it would enable the unions to examine the relevant policy document and make further contributions.