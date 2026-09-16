Liberia: Former Education Minister Cautions On $1b Revenue Celebration

MONROVIA--Former Education Minister George Kronnisanyon Werner has urged government and citizens to be cautious in how they interpret Liberia's reported $1 billion revenue milestone, warning that the announcement does not mean "a fresh billion dollars is sitting somewhere" waiting to be shared.

In a statement issued this week, Werner said the celebration risks creating wrong political expectations if the public is not clearly told that government has been spending the money throughout the year."

Using the popular Liberian song "Money finished, Go Home," Werner explained the economics behind the collection figure.

"The announcement does not mean a fresh billion dollars is sitting somewhere, available for new demands," he wrote. "Government has been spending revenue as it came in."He likened it to a civil servant earning US$150 per month. After 10 months, the worker has "earned US$1,500" but has also spent it on food, transport and family obligations.

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"So it is with government. LRA raises it. Finance releases it. Public institutions spend it," Werner said.

"Reaching one billion does not reverse those transactions. Money already used to pay salaries, purchase supplies or settle bills does not return because the revenue counter has reached a historic number."

He clarified that "eaten" means absorbed into expenditure, not necessarily stolen, citing teacher salaries, clinic medicine, and contractor payments as examples.

Werner warned that without proper explanation, the milestone could backfire politically.

"Citizens may hear 'one billion collected' and understand 'one billion now available.' Civil servants may expect immediate salary increases. Communities may expect new roads," he said.

"When those expectations go unmet, an achievement in revenue collection can become a source of political frustration. 'You said you have one billion dollars. Why can't you pay?"'He said continuing financial constraints could then be misread as unwillingness to act, turning a confidence-building celebration into public suspicion.

Werner praised Finance Minister Augustine Kpehe Ngafuan for reportedly cautioning that hitting the threshold would not mean "milk and honey is flowing on Broad Street," and said that message should be central.

He called on government to provide a plain breakdown: what was collected over the reporting period, what has been spent, what remains, and what obligations are still outstanding.

"Stronger domestic revenue is worth recognizing," Werner stated. "Taxpayers and revenue officials deserve credit. But recognition should come with a plain explanation that these collections have been supporting the budget throughout the year."

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"Celebrate the collection achievement. Explain it just as loudly. Otherwise, today's applause may become tomorrow's demand for money already spent," he added.

The Liberia Revenue Authority recently announced that it had surpassed the $1 billion mark in domestic revenue collection for the year, the first time in the country's history.